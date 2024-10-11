Lee County Board members encouraging residents to vote early for Nov. 5 general election

Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2024, general election began on Sept. 26 across Illinois. In Lee County, residents can vote early up until Nov. 4 in the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon. (Alex Paschal)

DIXON - The Lee County Board is encouraging residents to vote early in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 general election.

“You never know what could happen on [election day],” County Services Committee Chairman Jack Skrogstad said Thursday.

During a presidential election, voter turnout is typically higher and polling locations usually have “steady foot traffic for early voting,” Lee County Clerk and Recorder Nancy Petersen said during a previous interview.

Residents can register to vote at the courthouse up until Election Day on Nov. 5.

Early voting began Sept. 26 across Illinois and can be done by mail-in ballot or by voting at the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St. in Dixon.

Mail-in voting

Applications to vote by mail will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 31. Vote by mail is available to all registered voters and can be found on Lee County’s website or by contacting the county elections department.

The county has sent out 2,232 ballots for those who requested to vote by mail. Of those, 461 ballots had been signed and turned in to the clerk’s office as of Friday, Oct. 4, according to Skrogstad. To be accepted, ballots need to be signed and postmarked by Nov. 4, according to Petersen.

Skrogstad added that if somebody requested an absentee ballot they’re unable to cast a ballot in person unless they bring in that blank ballot they received in the mail.

Early in-person voting

In Lee County, early voting is available until Nov. 4 in the election department on the first floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse.

The courthouse is open for early voting from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Monday, Oct. 14. It also will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, Petersen said.

“It’s a good idea to get out there and vote early,” Skrogstad said. “We want everyone to vote that can.”