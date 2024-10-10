Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery hosts 2024 Recover-Con conference Oct. 12 at NIU

DIXON – Recover-Con will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at Northern Illinois University. Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery is hosting the event, which is Northern Illinois’ largest annual recovery conference for people in recovery, family, professionals and policy makers.

The event will host more than a dozen speakers, with keynotes being Brandon Novak, an author and TV/film personality, and Jimmy McGill, author and director of the National Peer Recovery Alliance. Other speakers include Stefanie Robinson, founder and CEO of Hope Recovery Community; David Awadalla, public health adviser; Eric Gremminger; and Laura Garcia of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Working in partnership with other organizations, Recover-Con will host workshops, booths and demonstrations available to attendees. This event is for people in recovery from substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health issues and all those impacted by the disease. Whether you work in the field or receive services, this conference will give you information and networking opportunities.

Funded in whole or in part by the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, the goal of the Northern Illinois Recover-Con event is to bring the community into greater alignment in awareness, prevention and treatment of substance use disorders and the support and advocacy of recovery.

The conference will be in NIU’s Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Admission is free and doors open at 7:45 a.m., with opening remarks at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided and the event will end about 6:30 p.m.

Guests can register at www.recover-con.com.