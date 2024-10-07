Halloween lighted golf cart, UTV parade Oct. 19 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Tourism will host a Halloween lighted golf cart and utility-terrain vehicle parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in downtown Rock Falls.

Choose a theme, get into costume and decorate a golf cart or UTV to celebrate the Halloween season. The parade begins at Rock Falls High School on 11th Avenue to West Second Street, then goes to Second Avenue to the First Street parking lot. Awards will be presented.

Spectators are invited to view the parade along the route but are reminded to be mindful of private property.

Street closures will be from 6:15 p.m. to around 9 p.m.

Registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 16. Registration is required to be in the parade. The fee to enter a golf cart or UTV that is already registered with the city of Rock Falls is $10.

A one-day permit is offered if your golf cart or UTV is not registered with the city of Rock Falls; that fee is $20. Stop in at the Rock Falls Tourism office at 603 W. 10th St. to pay the entry fee and get registered. Registration forms are available at https://bit.ly/3ZTP5h5.

Parade rules

Golf carts or UTVs only.

Advance registration is required. No walkups.

If you are trailering your golf cart or UTV, parking will be in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School and

the parking lot will be open at 5 p.m.

Only registered parade entrants will be permitted in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School.

Lineup will be in the back parking lot of Rock Falls High School.

Parade will step off at 6:30 p.m.

The number of entry participants may not exceed the recommended capacity of the cart.

Golf cart must be at least 50% decorated.

Golf cart or UTV must be decorated in the spirit of the Halloween season, family friendly and in good taste.

Candy may be thrown, but please use caution.

All vehicles/trailers for the golf cart or UTV must be moved out of the Rock Falls parking lot by 10 p.m.

Failure to comply with the rules will result in immediate removal from the event.



For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.