Vaessen is Amboy High School’s student of the month for October

AMBOY – Tyrah Vaessen, a senior at Amboy High School, has been selected as student of the month for September.

She is the daughter of Nick and Susan Vaessen and has a brother, Trevor.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: The class I find most engaging is pre-calculus. It is engaging because I use my critical-thinking skills every day, and I am always learning something new. I really enjoy math class, and pre-calculus further develops my problem-solving skills. Dinger is always trying to make math class fun, and her classroom always has a positive learning environment.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan to attend a four-year university to get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing and work in a hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are the sports I play and the National Honor Society. I am involved in volleyball, basketball and softball, and through these sports, I have built team-bonding skills and learned to work together to support my team. Through the National Honor Society, I have realized how impactful it is to give back to the people of my community. It has also taught me that having good character is important.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most meaningful memory of my high school career is when the football team won state in 2023. There will never be anything that could top the feeling of celebration toward the boys; it was surreal to see our community come together and show true Clipper pride.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to become a labor and delivery nurse and to be the nurse every expecting mother wishes to have.