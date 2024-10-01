Construction on Illinois 2 near Sterling begins Oct. 2

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that, weather permitting, construction on Illinois 2 in Lee County begins Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The work zone is east of Prairieville Road outside of Sterling. Work will repair an inlet in the median.

One lane will be closed in each direction to do the work. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.