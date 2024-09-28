Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Sept. 7-13

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Traci Garcia, Tracy Garcia Torres and Jose C. Garcia Jr. to Carlos A. Contreras, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Ramon J. Rivera to Joseph Dwight Hintz and Deirdre Angelique Hintz, one parcel in May Township, $650.

David Kellam, James Kellam, Suzanne Suess and Judith A. Kellam to John Carl Poreda and Michele Ann Poreda, one parcel in May Township, $14,500.

Daphne L. Johnson to Carlos Arreola Jr. and Dalia Xitlali Arreola, two parcels in May Township, $31,000.

Peggy Lee Grobe to Kevin A. Grobe and Jennifer A. Grobe, 2052 Peek Home Road, Dixon, $115,886.

Michael R. Pratt and Susan K. Pratty to the Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Mark A. Worton and Katherine F. Worton to Sheila and James Hicks, 905 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $130,000.

Theresa Ann Mueller Rodaks to Arthur Larry Anguiano and Yolanda Jessie Anguiano, one parcel in May Township, $38,500.

Glenn W. Atherton to Nora Renee Parker and Jay Rocco Patti, 160 Peru St., Paw Paw, $200,000.

David M. Henkel to Paul Say, 719 E. Chamberlin St., Dixon, $142,000.

Nancy J. Rich, Nancy J. Shaffer and Thomas A. Rich to Corbin Michael Wilkens and Kristin L. Miller, 912 Mary Ave., Dixon, $184,000.

Anthony J. Welty and Elizabeth J. Welty to Anthony G. Williams and Jaclyn Damolaris, 410 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $225,000.

Wilbur W. Maves to Daniel Hoyle, 1278 Ash St., Eldena, $70,000.

John R. Vaughn to Renolux Homes LLC, 808 Evans Ave. 88, Ashton, $40,000.

Nancy L. Luxton and Nancy L. Marshall to Nancy L. Marshall and Dwayne V. Marshall, 1634 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $0.

Yesac Farms LP, Yesac Farms General Partnership and Yesac Farms LP Limited Partnership to Yesac Farms LLC, one parcel in Lee County and two parcels in Reynolds Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

David L. Smith to Karen B. Rogers and Norman J. Rogers, 3343 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Kathy L. Ross and John W. Ross to Karissa L. Boggess, 1129 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $0.

Kaleb R. Hazelwood to Kaleb R. Hazelwoood and Melanie A. Hazelwood, 322 S. Canal Dr., Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Dale I. Magnuson Declaration of Revocable Trust, Shirley M. Magnuson Declaration of Revocable Trust, Curtis L. Magnuson, co-trustee, and Cindy Porter, co-trustee, to Curtis L. Magnuson, 125 Eakle Road, Walnut, $0.

Curtis L. Magnuson, co-trustee, Dale L. Magnuson Declaration of Revocable Trust, Shirley M. Magnuson Declaration of Revocable Trust and Cindy Porter, co-trustee to Cindy Porter, 125 Eakle Road, Walnut, $0.

Curtis L. Magnuson, co-trustee, Dale L. Magnuson Declaration of Revocable Trust, Shirley M. Magnuson Revocable Trust and Cindy Porter, co-trustee to Curtis L. Magnuson, 125 Eakle Road, Walnut, $0.

Executors deeds

James Coffman and Dorothy G. Coffman to James L. Coffman Successor, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust, two parcels in Viola Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Gary A. Burger and Linda Diane Burger to Gary A. Burger, trustee, Linda Diane Burger, trustee, Gary A. Burger Revocable Trust and Linda Diane Burger Revocable Trust, 125 Fox Trot, Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Marcus Mossholder to Calvin L. Roth, trustee, and Calvin L. Roth Trust, 216 Artesian Place, Dixon, $134,500.

Transfer on death instrument

Connie J. Acree to David C. Anderson, Holly J. Ott and Christopher Acree, 329 Sheridan Ave., Dixon, $0.

Robert C. Heller to Jason R. Heller, 103 Shady Lane Dr., Dixon, $0.

Nancy L. Marshall and Dwayne V. Marshall to Kristine Marshall, Nicholas Marshall, Kristina N. Pearson and Scott A. Luxton, 1634 Lee Center Road, Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Austin Lee Moran and Rachel Kristine Moran to Leslie Hendrickson, 926 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $138,500.

Leann Brandenburg and Lisa Hudson to Eric Towle, 203 Woods Dr., Oregon, $347,000.

Arlyn K. Zimmerman and Celia P. Zimmerman to Woosung Investments LLC, 508 S. First Ave., Forreston, $65,000.

Juli M. Squibb to Wanda F. Siverio and Daniel Ortiz, 302 Third Ave., Forreston, $118,500.

Leonard J. Bryson to Jared Dambman and Christinamercy Dambman, one parcel in Buffalo Township and 900 S. Division Ave., Polo, $240,000.

Yesac Farms LP to Yesac Farms LLC, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, two parcels in Taylor Township, one parcel in Lafayette Township and three parcels in Flagg Township, $0.

Istref Sam Sabani to Bethany L. Giles and Nicholas G. Giles, 3946 E. Mockingbird Lane, Byron, $315,000.

Mascote Properties LLC to Abraham Nava Hernandez and Suzanna Oliveros Nava, 341 Rosalind Road, Rochelle, $159,000.

MBW P.C. to Gaven J. Meiners and Tracy L. Meiners, 225 Deer Paint Dr., Dixon, $2,200.

John R. Roubissoff to David Pelayo, 427 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $110,000.

Daniel L. Lundquist and Tracy L. Lundquist to David and Ali Rossi, 6109 S. Judy Lane, Rochelle, and one parcel in Flagg Township, $385,500.

Earl Benjamin Thomas Jr. and Patricia Ann Thomas to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, one parcel in Taylor Township, $180,000.

Karla M. Farr to Steven and Tamela Pierson, 607 N. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $75,000.

Ann M. Macchi to Toni Buys Homes LLC, 905 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $81,000.

Buffalo Township Road District and Buffalo Township to the city of Polo, 120 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Dale Lundgren to Jill Gryder, 119 Prairie Moon Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Andrea K. Dixson and Andrea K. Finkboner to Daniel S. Finkboner, 148 S. Hillside Court, Oregon, $0.

Pamela J. Jennings and Pamela J. Box to Travis L. Jennings, 407 S. Second St., Oregon, $0.

Trustee deeds

John J. Conroy Jr., trustee, and John J. Conroy Family Trust to Stephen L. Conroy, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township and 174 S. Hickory Lane, Oregon, $218,000.

Lisa A. Clayton, trustee, Lisa A. Clayton Trust and Harold J. Garber Living Trust to Ryan W. Clayton, 2508 N. Maryland Road, Polo, $250,000.

Patricia E. Casey, trustee, Patricia E. Casey Trust 101 and Larry F. Casey Trust 101 to Byrd Bins LLC, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Patricia E. Casey, trustee, Larry F. Casey Trust 101 and Patricia E. Casey Trust 101 to Patricia E. Casey, trustee, and Patricia E. Casey Trust 101, 12514 Flagg Road, Rochelle, $0.

Lisa L. Grazer, trustee, Lisa L. Grazer Trust, Lisa L. Lovett, trustee, and Lisa L. Lovett Trust to Timmie J. Kaffenbarger, trustee, Jennifer A. Kaffenbarger, trustee, and Timmie J. and Jennifer A. Kaffenbarger Revocable Living Trust, two parcels in Pine Creek Township and 5465 W. Penn Corner Road, Oregon, $750,000.

Bruce E. Batty, trustee, Debra Jean Steenken, trustee, Debra Jean Batty, trustee, Wilma L. Batty Declaration Trust and Dennis E. Batty Declaration Trust to Bruce E. Batty and Wendy S. Batty, 14888 E. Eddy Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Gregory A. Wojciechowski, trustee, Gregory A. and Carolyn A. Wojciechowski Trust and Gregory A. Wojciechowski Trust 1294 to Matthew Ryan Legue and Jacqueline J. Smith, 7668 N. Rothwell Road, Stillman Valley, $510,000.

Cottage Hill Farm LLC, trustee, and Cottage Hill Farm LLC Land Trust 61072 to Chad and Lisa Zeman, 502 E. Mason St., Polo, $16,000.

Executors deeds

Barbara A. Dixon, deceased by executor, and estate of Barbara A. Dixon to Sarah K. Strzempek, trustee, and Sarah K. Strzempek Declaration Trust, 7600 Ridge Road, Dixon, $87,000.

Barbara A. Dixon, deceased by executor, and estate of Barbara A. Dixon to Peter Dixon, trustee, and Peter A. Dixon Declaration Trust, one parcel, $87,000.

Dorothy G. Coffman, deceased by executor, to James L. Coffman, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust, 311 N. Congress Ave., Polo, 411 W. Colden St., Polo, and one parcel in Lafayette Township, $0.

Richard A. Kimpel, deceased by executor, and estate of Richard A. Kimpel to Georgia L. Van Unnik, 1009 S. Barber Ave., Polo, $50,000.

Transfer on death instrument

Stephen J. Otto to Mary J. Otto, 113 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Top Choice Rentals LLC to Silikon Properties LLC, 102 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $125,000.

Trenton D. Sproul and Marcela R. Sproul to Nicholas P. Simpson and Emily C. Simpson, 28143 Bertha Dr., Rock Falls, $260,000.

Mary Jane Huggins, David R. Oudekerk estate, Larry A. Oudekerk and Pamela R. Eads to Gary E. Oudekerk, 8972 Bunker Hill Road, Morrison, $25,703.

Chad A. Misfeldt and Rhonda L. Misfeldt, formerly known as Rhonda Hepner, to Shelby and Drew Misfeldt, 1228 Sixth Ave., Erie, $160,000.

Aleta J. Tarbill to Ryan M. Sheley and Hannah M. Foster, 1102 Harbor Dr., Rock Falls, $147,000.

Laurie L. Henkelman to Bryant Development LLC, 19480 Star Road, Prophetstown, $170,000.

Adam Stubbs to Miranda Frohling, 1027 Main St., Erie, $100,000.

Trenton D. Sproul and Marcela R. Sproul to Shay Brown, one parcel in Montmorency Township, $15,000.

Karen Roiland, trustee, Kenneth Roiland, trustee, and Roiland Living Trust to Adam S. Stubbs and Ashley N. Jones, 975 Washington Road, Prophetstown, $212,000.

Drew and Shelby Misfeldt to Kaitlyn N. Collins and Tyler Holldorf, 206 Highland Ave., Erie, $170,000.

Timothy M. Gould and Diane L. Gould to Michael Topp, 19068 Tampico Road, Sterling, $0.

Nelda Rojas to Nikaela Rivera, 1006 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $45,000.

Steven W. Oltmanns to Peter Koster, 30721 Capp Road, Sterling, $30,000.

Terry L. Boseneiler and Penny J. Boseneiler to Christina Ann Evans, one parcel in Prophetstown Township, $2,000.

Roberta A. Lewis Pellerin to Terrance L. Rajnowski, 12739 Walnut St., Sterling, $20,000.

Cain Lawrence Fullmer to Jamie Kay Taylor, 1004 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $67,000.

Danielle Cornwell to Stephany L. Nelson, 407 16th Ave., Sterling, $64,900.

Richard D. Burton, John W. Burton, Elisabeth Lindsay, Michael Souder, David Burton and Eugene Burton estate to Vanessa Jaimes, 1605 E. Third St., Sterling, $65,000.

Regal Investments LLC to ACBC Properties LLC, 5 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $33,000.

Regal Investments LLC to BJE Future LLC, 1702 Oak Grove Ave., Sterling, $45,000.

Rebecca Flock and Linda R. Flock estate to Keith Grossman, 606 First Ave., Sterling, $141,250.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Kimberly R. Manzano and Rita Smith, 1017 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $74,006.

Ashley A. Day to Maribel Sandoval, 1308 14th Ave., Sterling, $95,000.

Ronald Alan Bowman to May Homes LLC, 320 10th St., Fulton, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Carolyn Eagle to Rick Simmons Trust and Carolyn Eagle Trust, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, three parcels in Fenton Township and one parcel in Portland Township, $0.

Donald G. Hogeboom to William L. Hogeboom and Jeanne L. Zabloudil, formerly known as Jeanne L. Carlson, one parcel in Prophetstown Township, 7049 Lyndon Road, Lyndon, 7101 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, 7083 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, one parcel in Whiteside County, 7051 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown and 7049 Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Paul and Robin McNamara to Paul McNamara, Robin McNamara and Jeffrey S. Danekas, 501 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Paul and Robin McNamara to Paul McNamara, Robin McNamara and Jeffrey S. Danekas, 1701 English St., Rock Falls, $0.

Paul and Robin McNamara to Paul McNamara, Robin McNamara and Jeffrey S. Danekas, 1610 Walter St., Rock Falls, $0.

Steven A. Vock to Kim K. Vock, 2103 21st Ave., Sterling, $0.

Linda L. Frerichs to Frank W. Manning and Lola J. Manning, two parcels in Fulton Township, $25,000.

Oak Street Properties LLC to Peter Allan Portner Jr., 302 14th Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

Carolyn A. Stuart to Darwin L. Stuart, 14240 Lyndon Road, Morrison, $0.

Darwin L. Stuart to Carolyn A. Stuart, 11910 Sawyer Road, Morrison, $0.

Gary M. Farral to Steven M. Neuherz and Linda L. Neuherz, 512 Sixth Ave., Erie, $0.

Candie Reyes to Garrett L. Williams, 1001 Avenue K, Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Stephanie Holesinger to Stephanie Holesinger Family Trust, 721 Valley View Dr., Fulton, $0.

Violet J. Johnson Trust to Chad and Rhonda Misfeldt, 1634 Golfview Court, Erie, $297,000.

Jim Hicks Curry Trust to Aleta J. Tarbill, 1308 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $140,000.

Dorothy R. Thompson Trust to Kasey A. Hodge, 21526 Hoover Road, Sterling, $225,000.

Derek J. Griffith, trustee, Diane L. Doden, trustee, and Jesse W. Griffith Trust to Hugo B. Olivas and I. Cristina Olivas, 1707 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $86,000.

Executors deeds

Nikki A. Galvan, estate, and Rudolph M. Galvan to Jorge Mendez, 706 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $18,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff, Rodney M. Mullen and Crystal Banda Mullen to Midfirst Bank, 901 Avenue A, Rock Falls, $0.

Raymond C. Letcher estate to Christine L. Meier, 12700 Walnut St., Sterling, $0.

Debra Celletti to Debra Celletti Trust, 1406 W. 20th St., Sterling, $0.

Randy E. Sitter and Concha Sitter to Phillip D. Sitter, 2108 19th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Lois J. Deetz to Lois J. Deetz Trust, 28286 Woodside Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Ann L. Musgrove to Charles C. Musgrove, trustee, Gregory B. Musgrove, trustee, and Ann L. Musgrove Trust, 1906 Avenue E, Sterling, and three parcels in Sterling Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office