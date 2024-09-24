In the swim: Water fitness classes have several advantages for those with joint, balance problems

I’ve never been a strong swimmer so when it comes to exercise, I prefer land-based activities. That being said, I had the opportunity to try a water fitness class recently and came away from it with a new appreciation for the pool.

Class started with some simple warm-ups. We stood in the water and moved arms and legs against the water, changing and repeating patterns. After that it was time to travel. Walking forward, backward, and sideways I was surprised by how difficult it was to move against the resistance of the water. The bit of moisture I felt at my brow wasn’t pool water; it was perspiration!

Most fitness classes include exercise that works the core and here was no exception. Using pool noodles to keep us afloat we lifted our feet to the surface of the water and contracted our abdominal muscles by moving knees in and out, in and out. Upper body work followed. We each grabbed a boogie board to push and pull against the water, both horizontally and vertically and in wide sweeping motions from side to side. A few minutes of stretching exercises at the end and class was over.

Experts say water fitness classes have several advantages. For those with mobility issues the water helps to provide buoyancy and cushion the joints from impact. Most classes are done in heated pools, which can provide a therapeutic benefit for those with tender joints. Exercising in water can also provide confidence and a soft landing for those with balance issues.

Moving your body through water, whether swimming or in a fitness class, provides more resistance than moving through the air, which means swimming strengthens your muscles and cardiovascular system simultaneously. And the pressure of the water on your body (hydrostatic pressure) increases blood flow from your arms and legs to the center of your body and your heart, which makes your heart become more efficient.

There are some drawbacks to water-based activities. Because water helps you to float, it minimizes the effects of gravity, so it doesn’t have the same bone-building effect as weight-bearing exercise and may not be as efficient at burning calories. And the pool water itself can be irritating for some people because of the chemicals used to disinfect it. A quick rinse in the shower takes care of that.

I enjoyed the pool workout, and I will probably go back when I have the opportunity. If you have been avoiding exercise because of joint pain, movement restriction or balance issues, I’d recommend that you give it a try.

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.