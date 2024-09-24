Dixon applies for $3M grant to extend Rock River multi-use pathways south

Dixon is applying for a $3 million grant to construct a new multi-use pathway, which would begin south of the railroad tracks at the corner of Nachusa Avenue and Broadway Street. It would extend out to Bloody Gulch Road and South Galena Avenue near Interstate 88, Matt Heckman, public works director, said at Monday's City Council meeting. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — The Dixon City Council approved a resolution Monday to apply for a $3 million grant that will be used to construct additional multi-use pathways in the south section of town.

Once completed, the pathway would start south of the railroad tracks at the corner of Nachusa Avenue and Broadway Street. It would continue south until it reaches Bloody Gulch Road, where it would swing east and tie into the city’s Gateway development along South Galena Avenue near Interstate 88, Matt Heckman, public works director, told the council.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has another round of its Transportation Enhancement Program grant funds available and is accepting applications until Sept. 30.

The maximum award amount is $3 million during this funding cycle with a 20% required match, which equals $600,000. In the resolution approved Monday, the council committed to paying the $600,000 if it is awarded the grant funds, and authorized the city to submit an application.

This section of multi-use path runs through the Fargo Creek tax-increment financing district. A TIF district is an economic development tool that allows municipalities to set aside property tax revenue created by any new property value in the district’s boundaries and use it to fund economic development agreements, infrastructure improvements and other initiatives.

Because of that, Heckman pointed out, “TIF increment or TIF bond funds could be utilized for the grant match when the time arrives,” he said.

Previously, “we’ve been very successful in receiving Illinois’ Transportation Enhancement Program grant funds for ITEP east and ITEP west pathways,” Heckman said.

Through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program the city won $2 million in 2016, $1.4 million in 2021 and $2.25 million in 2023.

With those funds the city was able to construct the multi-use path that extends east along River Road from Galena Avenue toward Raynor Garage Doors – referred to as “ITEP east” – and the multi-use path that runs west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts ending at Seventh Street – referred to as “ITEP west.”

This section of multi-use path referred to as “ITEP south” is “one more leg of the [city’s] overall bike path plan,” Heckman said.

The new section of pathway wouldn’t continue directly from the west path where it ends at Seventh Street. It would begin just past it on the other side of the railroad tracks. Eventually the city plans to connect them.

“It’s a very segmented approach with an overall plan in mind that we’ve been working towards for many years,” Heckman said.

The goal is to extend the pathways out to the Lee County Industrial Park just past the Gateway development south of Interstate 88 along Route 26.