Morrison alpaca farm open to visitors during National Alpaca Farm Days

Oo-la-la, an alpaca on the Randy Larson farm near Morrison, mugs for the camera at the 2023 National Alpaca Farm Days. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – Alpaca business owners throughout North America on Sept. 28 and 29 will celebrate the 18th annual National Alpaca Farm Days, among them an alpaca farm just west of Morrison.

The Alpaca Owners Association is inviting people to visit participating member farms and ranches during the safe, fun-filled family event. Alpaca owners will welcome the public to meet their alpacas. Attendees will learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals; the luxury fiber they produce; and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals, according to a news release.

Kalmar Kolors Alpacas, located 6 miles west of Morrison along Route 30, is listed among the alpaca farms that will be open to visitors during the weekend.

Alpacas are primarily raised for their fleece in North America. As domesticated animals (alpacas do not live in the wild), it is up to their owners to keep them safe and healthy. A big part of doing so is annual sheering. A full-fleeced alpaca in warmer months will suffer from heat stress, which can be a life-threatening medical condition.

Alpacas are sheared annually in the spring, with the fleece harvested in a process known as skirting. The fleece is shaken, dust and debris are removed, and the skirted fleece is sent out to be turned into yarn.

Fleece also can be blended with other fine fibers such as merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk and angora, and it is highly sought by cottage-industry artists that include hand spinners, knitters and weavers, as well as the commercial fashion industry.

One facet of alpaca fleece that makes it so much in vogue is its great variety of natural colors: pure white, several shades of fawn and brown, several shades of gray and true black – about 16 official colors with many other subtle shades and hues. White, light fawn and light gray can be readily dyed, thus offering a rainbow of colors for the fleece artist. Alpaca fleece also can be combined with other fine fibers such as merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk and angora to attain interesting blends.

For a complete list of participating farms and ranches, visit www.AlpacaFarmDays.com.