HARMON — Harmon United Methodist Church will host its fall bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the church, 202 N. Grove St., Harmon.

There will be a bake sale, a raffle for a queen-sized quilt, handmade quilts and throws, and a silent auction for a Bears throw and a Cubs throw.

Door prizes also will be awarded and free coffee and rolls will be available.