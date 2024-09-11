Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives for National Preparedness Month

DIXON – The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Lee and Whiteside counties in honor of National Preparedness Month.

Blood donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help blood supply levels rise after a summer shortage. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, particularly those with type O blood and platelets, to meet the demand and help boost the blood supply.

Donors who give blood from Monday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Sept. 30, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Blood donors who come in from Sunday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 15, will be given a Red Cross raglan T-shirt while supplies last.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Morrison: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road

Dixon: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Dixon American Legion, 1120 W. First St.

Dixon: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Illinois Department of Transportation, 819 Depot Ave.

Morrison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.