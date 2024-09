DIXON — The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will host a “Share and Share Alike” program at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Admission to the program is free.

Participants can learn about family history or share family research facts. Society members also will be available to help attendees begin family research or provide tips.

The society is located at 113 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon.

For more information, call 815-284-1134.