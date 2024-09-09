September 09, 2024
Grist Mill Market Day is Sept. 21 in Franklin Grove

The Franklin Grove Grist Mill (Shaw Local File Photo)

FRANKLIN GROVE — The Franklin Creek Conservation Association will host Grist Mill Market Day on Sept. 21.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove.

The big wheel of the grist mill, powered by the waters of Franklin Creek, will be turning and will be the site of corn-grinding demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Mill tours will be available during the day and ground cornmeal will be available to buy. The gift shop will be open. Franklin Creek apparel will be for sale, including new winter hats, T-shirts, hoodies and mugs.

Pulled pork sandwiches, grilled hot dogs, corn muffins and treats will be offered for purchase.

