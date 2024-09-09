As weather cools, change up ingredients for heartier salads

I believe firmly in eating green leafy vegetables, and I try to incorporate them into meals on a daily basis. It’s easier to do in the spring and summer because crisp, cool salads taste great when the weather is warm, but as the temperature cools, I start to crave something different.

My solution is to change up salads to include heartier, more substantial, and sometimes warm ingredients mixed with the cool. I like to use grains and roasted vegetables, in particular. Examples of grains that go well in salads include brown rice, farro or quinoa. Roasted butternut squash, beets or sweet potatoes are great for cool weather salads.

For substantial salads that can serve as a meal, add a warm protein like grilled chicken breast, steak strips or salmon. I am especially fond of Caesar salads topped with grilled salmon. Beans are another ingredient that can add protein and make salads more filling

Here’s a favorite fall salad of mine. It’s perfect for this time of year when apples are in season. Kale, quinoa and pumpkin seeds are high in protein so this salad can serve as a light meal or as a delicious first course.

Kale Apple and Quinoa Salad

2 large apples, cut into thin slices

4 cups kale cut into thin ribbons

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 Tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, to taste

Optional: pumpkin seeds, sliced or slivered almonds or dried cranberries.

Mix the kale leaves with a little salt in a large salad bowl and massage the kale with the salt. Let rest for 5 minutes. Combine the honey, mustard, vinegar, olive oil, garlic powder and salt to taste in a small bowl and set aside. Add the apples, quinoa and honey/mustard mix to the salad bowl. Pour the dressing over and toss. Top with pumpkin seeds if using. Serve immediately.

This recipe makes two generous (meal sized) portion or four small side dish portions. Per serving (meal sized portions including 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds per serving): 389 calories, 64g carbs, 12g protein, 20g fat, 9g fiber.

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.