Fulton golf cards another low round; Eastland cross country wins meet: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Boys golf

Fulton 150, Pecatonica 223: At Fulton, four golfers for the Steamers shot under 40 as Fulton cruised to the Northwest Upstate Illinois Conference win. Dawson Price led the way, shooting a 36. Owen Van Zuiden, Jacob Voss and Zach Winkel each shot 38s for Fulton.

Sterling 169, Bureau Valley 185: At Sterling, Mason Hubbard shot an even-par 36 to lead the Golden Warriors to the nonconference win over the Storm. Bryce Hartman carded a 42 for Sterling.

Geneseo 153, Byron 157, Rock Falls 172: At Byron, the Rockets shot their lowest team total of the season Wednesday. Lucas Porter led the way, shooting a 40, and Conner Porter marked a 41 to lead Rock Falls.

Forreston 173, Warren 190, Galena 210: At Mount Morris, Kaden Brown earned medalist honors for the Cardinals, shooting a 38 as Forreston cruised to the win. Daylen Rahn had a 43, and Aspen McGlynn shot a 44 for the Cardinals.

Girls golf

Erie-Prophetstown 201, Princeton 201, Riverdale 234: At Erie, Lillian McWilliams and Michelle Naftzger shot 48s to lead the Panthers to the tri-meet win. E-P won on the fifth-golfer tiebreaker.

Boys cross country

Stockton 31, West Carroll 33, Eastland 57: At Lake Carroll, junior Roscoe Davies and teammate Brody Leitzen ran second and third for West Carroll in the NUIC tri-meet. Joey Blasen had a top-10 finish for the Thunder.

Landon Frederick was the top finisher for the Cougars, as he ran fifth. Carson Stoner ran ninth for Eastland.

Girls cross country

Eastland victorious: At Lake Carroll, the Cougars swept the top three spots, with freshman Adelle Wilkinson taking the top spot. Deyanise Nieves ran second, and Leslie Mayne third.

Charley Turnbaugh and Elise Legel both finished in the top 10 for West Carroll.

Girls volleyball

Polo 2, Scales Mound 0: At Polo, the Marcos won in two games, 25-20, 25-13, to improve to 2-2 on the season. Bridget Call had 10 kills for Polo.

Milledgeville 2, Warren 0: At Milledgeville, Kendra Kingsby had 12 kills as the Missiles cruised to a 25-18, 25-13 win to improve to 3-0 on the season. Kendra Hutchison had eight digs, and Lauren Meiners added 11 assists for Milledgeville.

Tuesday’s results

Boys cross country

Sycamore Invitational: At Sycamore, Dixon captured the team title with 50 points. Sophomore Averick Wiseman ran fourth and senior Aaron Conderman fifth as the Dukes’ top-two finishers.

Rock Falls finished seventh as a team led by Gabe Moyer, who finished 17th. Aalin Schmidt of Sterling placed 18th.

Girls cross country

Sycamore Invitational: At Sycamore, senior Ariel Hernandez won the individual title for Rock Falls. Kamryn Rogers and Daniela Lovett of Dixon placed fifth and seventh overall.

Sterling placed sixth as a team. Lillian Hauck was the top finisher for the Golden Warriors, placing 13th.