Perry Farm Park hosts Family Night Out on Friday, May 29

Families can kick off summer with live music, inflatables, mini golf, carnival games, and food trucks at Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Family Night Out on Friday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Perry Farm Park. Admission is $10 per carload or walking group.

No registration required. Pay at the gate and enjoy a full evening of family fun together.

Last year drew more than 1,200 people. This year adds a 9-hole mini golf course to the usual attractions: barrel train rides, carriage rides, bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, and a large inflatable corn maze.

Families explore inflatables at a previous Bourbonnais Township Park District Family Night Out at Perry Farm Park. (Photo Provided By Bourbonnais Township Park District)

The Chicagoland band The Willows returns for their third consecutive year, performing current hits from the gazebo.

Food vendors include Joey’s Red Hots, Candy & Cakes, caricature artists, and a Teddy Mountain stuffing station.

“Family Night Out is all about kicking off summer together as a community and giving families a fun evening outdoors,” said Executive Director Mike O’Shea.

Recreation Supervisor Lindsey Laskey said the event is designed so families of all ages can find something to do. “Whether families want to listen to live music, play games, explore inflatables, or relax outside together, there are activities designed for a wide range of ages and interests.”

River Valley Special Recreation Association, Scouting America, and Girl Scouts will be on site.

Bring cash for admission and vendor purchases. For details, visit https://www.btpd.org/park-district-events/family-night-out/

Premium Specialties sponsors the event.