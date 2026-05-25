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Sauk Valley

Montmorency school registration is July 8

Registration for Montmorency School’s 2026-2027 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8. (Montmorency School)

By Shaw Local News Network

Registration for Montmorency School’s 2026-2027 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8.

Proof of residency is required by presenting two forms of legal identification. Student fees will be:

  • Kindergarten through third grade - $65; third grade has an optional $20 Chromebook fee
  • Fourth through eighth grade - $70 and optional $20 Chromebook fee

The school day schedule will be:

  • 8:45 a.m.: First bell – morning classes begin
  • 11:56 – 12:41 p.m.: Lunch/recess
  • 12:43 p.m.: Afternoon classes begin
  • 3:25 p.m.: Dismissal

School begins Wednesday, Aug. 12, and will dismiss at 11:44 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13, will be the first full day of school. Hot lunch will be served.

Montmorency School is located at 9415 Hoover Road, Rock Falls.

Sauk ValleyEducationRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

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