Montmorency school registration is July 8

Registration for Montmorency School’s 2026-2027 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8.
Proof of residency is required by presenting two forms of legal identification. Student fees will be:
- Kindergarten through third grade - $65; third grade has an optional $20 Chromebook fee
- Fourth through eighth grade - $70 and optional $20 Chromebook fee
The school day schedule will be:
- 8:45 a.m.: First bell – morning classes begin
- 11:56 – 12:41 p.m.: Lunch/recess
- 12:43 p.m.: Afternoon classes begin
- 3:25 p.m.: Dismissal
School begins Wednesday, Aug. 12, and will dismiss at 11:44 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 13, will be the first full day of school. Hot lunch will be served.
Montmorency School is located at 9415 Hoover Road, Rock Falls.