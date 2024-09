STERLING — Hope Cancer Wellness Center is getting ready to kick off its Fall Book Club.

This month, the club will be diving into “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, a gripping novel that promises to keep readers turning pages.

The book club will meet from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Sterling Public Library. Call 815-288-4673 to reserve a copy of the book. Club members can pick it up at the center, and then the club will gather together to discuss and share thoughts.