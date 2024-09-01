Sterling volleyball goes undefeated, golf teams have success: Sauk Valley Roundup for Aug. 31

Boys golf

Fulton 2nd at invite: The Steamers took second at the Le-Win/Pearl City invite as the format was best four scores on front 9 and back 9 for the team totals. Fulton tallied a 301, behind only Rockford Lutheran’s 298. Eastland was fifth with a 329 at the nine-team invite. Fulton was led by a third-place finish by Owen Van Zuiden (73), followed by Jacob Voss (75), Zach Winkel (77) and Braeden Brennan (77).

Eastland’s scores came from Brixon Dale (81), Braden Anderson (84), Harper Keim (84) and Cam Huber (85).

Oregon took sixth, led by Jackson Messenger (75), Nole Campos (79), Brogan Wilkinson (86) and Tucker O’Brien (95).

E-P third at Mercer County Invite: The Panthers shot a 337, behind only Illini West (296) and Rockridge (335). Freshman Gavin Vandyke’s 82 led the team in ninth place, followed by Caden Vanhorn (83), Glake Beuns (84) and Parker Rangel (88).

Sterling’s Hubbard eighth at Geneseo Invite: Sterling senior Mason Hubbard shot a 76 to place eighth in a strong field at Deere Run. Geneseo’s Bryson Vanhoutte earned medalist with a 67. Sterling was 11th as a team as Bryce Hartman (89), Maurice Delacruz (100), Nick Capp (104) and Eli Penne (104) also scored for the Golden Warriors.

Girls golf

Oregon 2nd at home invite: Oregon shot a 416, behind only Rosary (413) at Sunset Golf Club. Sarah Eckardt (93) was runner-up, Aniyah Sarver (96) took third, Hailey-Jane Becker (110) was eighth and Toni Withers (117) was 12th.

Lady Tiger Ryder Cup: Rockridge won the Ryder Cup style tournament with a 173, followed by Dixon (178), LaSalle-Peru (187), E-P (198), Princeton (201) and Sterling (201). Dixon’s duo of Reese Dambman and Zoey Williams took third with an 85 and E-P’s Izzy Johnston and Michelle Naftzger (90) were fourth.

Emily Schwingle and Carmen Camacho’s 99 led Sterling.

Volleyball

Sterling goes 3-0-2 at Jefferson tournament: Sterling beat Marengo, Rockford East and Woodstock and split two sets with Rockford Christian and Stillman Valley. Carley Sullivan (10 aces) led the team with 33 kills on the day, followed by Alasia Harris (23). Delali Amankwa had 85 assists and Macy Anderson had 53 digs to lead the team.