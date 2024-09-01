Road work to begin Tuesday in Whiteside, Ogle counties

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, construction on Freeport Road in Ogle and Whiteside counties will begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The work zone is from East Lynn Boulevard in Sterling to West Sterling Road south of Polo. Work will patch, mill and resurface the road. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers during the $3.3 million project, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.