Girls tennis: 2024 Sauk Valley preview capsules

Dixon Duchesses

Coach: Jamie Brigl (6th season)

Last season’s record: 21-3

Top returners: Grace Ferguson, sr.; Addison Arjes, sr.; Arielle Tefiku, sr.; Brooklyn Arjes, so.; Rachel Lance, so.

Key newcomers: Jenna Mustapha, fr.; Joely Ortgiesen, fr.

Worth noting: The Duchesses return five of their top six players from last year, led by defending sectional singles champ Grace Ferguson and fellow singles state qualifier Addison Arjes. … Ferguson, a four-year varsity starter, qualified for state in doubles as a freshman and sophomore before earning a singles berth last year. … Addison Arjes and Arielle Tefiku are both entering their third year in the varsity lineup. … “We have a challenging schedule that will hopefully prepare the girls for a successful end-of-the-year run,” Coach Brigl said. “We’re looking forward to another successful season focused on growth.”

Newman Comets

Coach: Kaitlyn Accardi (1st season)

2023 record: 6-7

Top returners: Emmy Burger, jr.; Madelyn Taylor-Steffens, sr.; Bella Robichaud, sr.; Kaitlyn Conderman, sr.; Elise Vander Bleek, jr.

Key newcomers: Ella Ford, so.; Julia Ardis, fr.

Worth noting: “With a new coach, we look to celebrate personal achievements and grow together as one team,” Coach Accardi said. “We hope to improve our record from last year, and fill the gap left from our graduating seniors.”

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Kip Aitken (3rd season)

2023 record: 9-11 (4-5 Western Big 6)

Top returners: Ellie Aitken, sr.; Avery Moran, jr.; Caylee Lyons, so.; Fareeda Alkhalaf, so.; Sadie Hendrix, so.

Key newcomers: Christina Mata, fr.; Emma Pham, fr.

Worth noting: Ellie Aitken is a 4-year varsity starter and a 3-time state qualifier in singles, and was a second-team all-Western Big 6 Conference pick last year as well as Team MVP and Team Captain. … The Golden Warriors are replacing three regulars from last year’s starting lineup. … Coach Aitken is in his 16th year as an assistant or head coach with the Sterling program. … “We have an exciting group of incoming freshmen and sophomores who are ready to step into starting roles after gaining a year of experience at the JV/fresh-soph level last year,” coach Aitken said. “Our goals for the season are to coalesce as a team and make continued improvement in our tennis skills and athleticism, which will hopefully allow us to improve upon our team record. We have a very young team again this year, with only two projected upperclassman starters. That always makes it exciting to watch the team’s growth and development throughout the season.”