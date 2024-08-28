Need help with heat? Tri-County Opportunities Council announces start of Energy Assistance Program

ROCK FALLS – The Tri-County Opportunities Council, as administrator of the Energy Assistance Program in Bureau, Carroll, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark and Whiteside counties, has announced funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for the reconnection of energy services.

The program will begin taking applications Oct. 1 for older adults age 60 and older; individuals with disabilities; families with children younger than 5; and households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank.

All other income-eligible households can start applying Nov. 1. Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2025, or until funding is exhausted. If needed, households that receive a one-time benefit may return during the program year for a reconnection assistance or furnace assistance benefit(s).

Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of people living in a household. The income guidelines are as follows: one person, $2,510; two people, $3,407; three people, $4,303; and four people, $5,200. Go to liheapillinois.com to know income limits for households with five members and more.

Propane customers who are part of the priority group are encouraged to apply when the program opens in October. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months, so by applying, early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further. Applications will be taken at the following locations by appointment only:

1019 N. Main St., Princeton, 1-888-225-2099

425 First Ave., Savanna, 1-815-273-0318

OSF Medical Center, 111 Spring St., Streator, 815-673-3222

The Salvation Army, 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa, 815-434-0406

308 Civic Road, La Salle, 1-815-223-2333

735 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, 1-815-994-4979

309 Fifth St., Lacon, 1-309-246-2200

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon, 1-815-732-2907

306 N. Sixth St., Rochelle, 1-815-562-6938

The Resource House, 102 N. Seventh St., Wyoming, 1-309-695-2004

Main office, 405 Emmons Ave., Box 610, Rock Falls, 1-800-323-5434

Other options are mail-ins, auto enroll (if applicable) and emergency walk-ins.

To submit an application, you must submit all documentation required:

Proof of gross income from all household members for the previous 30-day period beginning with the date of application

For all customers new to LIHEAP and/or for new household members of previous customers, proof of Social Security numbers or individual taxpayer identification number for all household members. Individuals without a SSN or ITIN still can apply, and the Tri-County Opportunities Council will advise accordingly.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the past 30 days

A copy of the rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information

Other documents based on your household situation

For information, call the Tri-County Opportunities Council at 800-323-5434 or visit the website at www.tcochelps.org for outreach locations and schedules.