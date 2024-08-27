‘Reagan’ movie will be shown at The Dixon on Thursday

Dennis Quaid, star of “Reagan,” is interviewed Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, outside of The Dixon: Historic Theatre. The Hollywood star made an appearance for the premier of the movie. (Alex T. Paschal)

Hello Sauk Valley and beyond! There is so much to tell you! I hope I can get it all within the word count!

A huge thank you to the city of Dixon for pouring the concrete to create a new ramp platform in the alley by our loading dock. When big shows tour to The Dixon, we sometimes must unload huge boxes on wheels, light racks, video walls, etc. We even had to load in dinosaurs one night! Using a ramp and not walking it all up some stairs is a lifesaver. So again, thank you to the city crew for saving our employees from major back problems. Now to build the ramp!

Another big thank you to The Rotary Club for lunch and asking me speak to the amazing volunteers you have there! The great work you do yearly truly reflects the heart of your volunteers. And that chicken was to die for! You all are amazing.

Did you hear Dennis Quaid was in town? Yes, that Dennis Quaid. The lead actor in “Innerspace” and “The Rookie” and my favorite, “Dreamscape!” He is playing President Ronald Reagan in the new movie, “Reagan.” We hosted the movie here and he did a question-and-answer session. He was completely charming. I saw him sign three autographs for a woman backstage without complaint. I had waited all day to meet him because he is easily in my Top 5 favorite actors of all time. I was introduced and he said, “You have great popcorn here.” And his handlers moved him out the exit before I could get a picture with him. Bummer. At least our popcorn is good.

The event was a fantastic triumph. I’m sure President Reagan would have been incredibly happy that we all came together to celebrate his life through cinema.

We’re going to show it again! On Thursday, Aug. 29, we’ll be showing “Reagan” in the theater that President Reagan used to sit in! Please join us for another celebration of his historic life! Bring jellybeans!

We are still currently waiting to build our construction schedule but that just means great news for you! We have a Super Stacked September lined up!

On Sept. 14, the band Turn Turn Turn comes to us from Minneapolis! We are starting a New Songwriters Series here at The Dixon and this band is my absolute favorite right now. While searching for acts to bring to Dixon, this one was introduced to me from a record chart. They have taken Minnesota by storm in a very short time, and it’s not a surprise. I listened to both their albums then bought both their albums. (To the younger generations, us older folk used to buy entire albums and listened to them all the way through. It’s weird, I know. But sometimes, you find the true gold on the B side. Do I have to explain what a B side is?) I don’t say this too often, but you have the Darren T Guarantee that this band is super talented. Reminds me of Fleetwood Mac with an alt-country flair. The three-part harmonies will have you melting into your seat. It’s going to be a great night of music.

On Sept. 19, Lonestar is playing at The Dixon! With songs like “Tequila Talkin’”, “No News” and “Amazed”, this A-list country group has been making hits for years. “Amazed” even beat out “Islands in the Stream” for most played country cross-over song on the Billboard charts. They are on a huge tour right now and have decided to swing through Dixon for one night! We are amped to have such a huge band play for us live! Let’s pack the house so they will come back next year! Maybe bring some friends!

It’s a Mario Brothers weekend!

On Sept. 27, we’re showing the Super Mario Bros. movie from 1993! The original! Starring Bob Hoskins and Dennis Hopper, this was the first live-action movie based on a video game. It was not well received when it first came out but now has a huge cult following. Don’t remember it or you and the kids haven’t seen it? For $5, you should check it out. It’s totally 80s, fer sher.

On Sept. 28, we’re hosting the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on our movie screen! All ages and all skill levels are welcome. Have you ever wanted to play video games on a movie screen? Now’s your chance. Our previous Mario Cart Tournament was a blast! With goofy prizes for the top three, you’ll also have a chance to play The Dixon Destroyer for the ultimate prize of being named Dixon Grand Champion! Don’t want to play and just want to watch? We have tickets for you as well. Come cheer on the players! All players under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult…who can also join the tournament if they want! You think you have the skill to win it all? Come show us!

And finally, on Sept. 29 as part of our Local Talent Series, we have The Heartland Crooner: Matt Atherton. Matt grew up in Savanna and currently lives in Clinton, Iowa. He has performed for decades singing the songs of the 1950s – Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Perry Cuomo and others. Our matinee show is perfect for an afternoon of Frank and Dino and then going to dinner at one of our fine locations near The Dixon. With a lounge singer voice and some comedy sprinkled in, it’s perfect for anyone who just wants to sit back and listen to the tunes of the Nevada desert in 1951, have a laugh and a cocktail, and forget about things for a while. He will be accompanied by Gloria Miner.

Tickets are on sale for Turn Turn Turn, Lonestar and Super Mario Bros. 1993! Tickets will go on sale soon for The Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament and The Heartland Crooner. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter for up-to-date information.

If anyone has a baby grand piano that they would like to donate to The Dixon for some fun perks and tickets, please contact us. We need one for shows coming up this year and some huge shows next year.

Is anyone else excited for corn mazes, haunted houses and some local sports? It’s great being back in the Midwest!

If you would like to volunteer for any of our events, please contact us through the website and we’ll get you on the list. IMPACT participants, we’d love to have you at The Dixon. Look at the calendar and come earn some tuition while having some fun!

A special thank you to Lori VanOosten for making sure our patrons had enough popcorn for the Reagan Red Carpet Event by giving us a 50-pound bag of popcorn. Apparently, Dennis Quaid thinks it’s delicious! Lori runs the Sterling Theater, which is a great place to go for first-run movies! Also known as the Brew and View, you can grab a drink and watch the new releases in downtown Sterling. It’s a great theater! Check it out and thanks again, Lori!

Thank you for reading all the way through and we’ll see you at The Dixon!