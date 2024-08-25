Dixon school board approves personnel items

DIXON — The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday night:
New hires
- Mahir Tefiku, head custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 5
- Cindy Paul, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15
- Maureen Flynn, APAD supervisor at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 19
- Julie Merdian, special education teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 12
- Heather Batson, special education teacher at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 12
- Brenda Quaco, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22
- Kayla Ankney, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22
- Julie Madding, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22 (pending certification approval)
- Brianna Grobe, pre-K parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Aug. 16
Resignations
- Alexandria Payne, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 5
- Caroline Straw, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 12
Change in status
- Robert Collins, from head custodian at Dixon High School to head custodian at Thomas. J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 5
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches
- Megan Hildreth – assistant cross country, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Zack Heitz – head fall strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Ethan Fox – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Jake Fane – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Cole Ruckman – assistant golf coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
2024-25 Reagan Middle School coaches
- Kolten Dorty – eighth-grade volleyball coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Maggie Love – assistant cross country coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
2024-25 volunteer coaches
- Ryan Miller – DHS golf, effective for the 2024-25 school year
- Damien Beck – DHS boys soccer, effective for the 2024-25 school year
Resignation
- CJ Bonnewell – boys bowling coach, effective immediately