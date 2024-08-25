Dixon school board approves personnel items

DIXON — The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday night:

New hires

Mahir Tefiku, head custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 5

Cindy Paul, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15

Maureen Flynn, APAD supervisor at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 19

Julie Merdian, special education teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 12

Heather Batson, special education teacher at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 12

Brenda Quaco, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22

Kayla Ankney, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22

Julie Madding, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22 (pending certification approval)

Brianna Grobe, pre-K parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Aug. 16

Resignations

Alexandria Payne, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 5

Caroline Straw, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 12

Change in status

Robert Collins, from head custodian at Dixon High School to head custodian at Thomas. J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 5

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

Megan Hildreth – assistant cross country, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Zack Heitz – head fall strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Ethan Fox – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Jake Fane – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Cole Ruckman – assistant golf coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 Reagan Middle School coaches

Kolten Dorty – eighth-grade volleyball coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Maggie Love – assistant cross country coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 volunteer coaches

Ryan Miller – DHS golf, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Damien Beck – DHS boys soccer, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Resignation