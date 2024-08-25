August 25, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Dixon school board approves personnel items

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Public Schools logo

Dixon Public Schools logo (Photo provided by Dixon School District)

DIXON — The Dixon Public Schools District 170 Board approved the following personnel actions at its meeting Wednesday night:

New hires

  • Mahir Tefiku, head custodian at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 5
  • Cindy Paul, lunchroom supervisor at Jefferson School, effective Aug. 15
  • Maureen Flynn, APAD supervisor at Dixon High School, effective Aug. 19
  • Julie Merdian, special education teacher at Madison School, effective Aug. 12
  • Heather Batson, special education teacher at Thomas J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 12
  • Brenda Quaco, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22
  • Kayla Ankney, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22
  • Julie Madding, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Aug. 22 (pending certification approval)
  • Brianna Grobe, pre-K parent coordinator at Washington School, effective Aug. 16

Resignations

  • Alexandria Payne, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 5
  • Caroline Straw, paraprofessional at Washington Elementary, effective Aug. 12

Change in status

  • Robert Collins, from head custodian at Dixon High School to head custodian at Thomas. J. Dempsey School, effective Aug. 5

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

  • Megan Hildreth – assistant cross country, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Zack Heitz – head fall strength coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Ethan Fox – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Jake Fane – assistant boys soccer coach, 1⁄2 stipend, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Cole Ruckman – assistant golf coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 Reagan Middle School coaches

  • Kolten Dorty – eighth-grade volleyball coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Maggie Love – assistant cross country coach, effective for the 2024-25 school year

2024-25 volunteer coaches

  • Ryan Miller – DHS golf, effective for the 2024-25 school year
  • Damien Beck – DHS boys soccer, effective for the 2024-25 school year

Resignation

  • CJ Bonnewell – boys bowling coach, effective immediately
Have a Question about this article?
DixonDixon Public SchoolsDixon School BoardDixon School District
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois