Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties Aug. 10-16

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Maia Garden Prairie Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Viola Township, $3,601,869.

Maia Illinois Farms LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, three parcels in Nachusa Township, $1,979,625.

Linda L. Reynolds and Kris K. Reynolds to Sharon R. Scott and Peak Real Property LLC, 819 Madison Ave., Dixon, $0.

Jerry C. Miles and Sharon L. Miles to Tyler F. Stewart and Abril Vazquez Tapia, 105 Main St., Amboy, $148,900.

John and Maribel Bezazian to Stella M. Young, one parcel in Sublette Township, $13,000.

Laura Lema to Paul Edwin Dillon and Janice L. Dillon, one parcel in Sublette Township, $17,000.

Timothy J. Booker and Brenda J. Booker to Melanie Daniella Salinas Haro, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

William F. Kahren to Daniel Sanchez Alvarez, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Marcin Makowski to Jerry Michael Simmons, one parcel in May Township, $19,200.

Philip B. Mikesell and Paul C. Mikesell to Erik C. Mucci and Natasha M. Mucci, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Janet Lee Petree to Mavis A. Bates, one parcel in May Township, $18,500.

Reni Whitcombe and Bret Metzler to Shane and Nolan Baker, 1205 Robin Road, Dixon, $185,400.

Linda C. Voelker, John Dullum, Roberta Jewell, Anita Lofthouse, Jeanette Maldonado and Kenneth Lofthouse to Brian Swanson, 621 Garden Walk, Dixon, $179,900.

Norma A. Anderson to Patricia G. Perez, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Donald J. McCoy and Karen A. McCoy to Levi McCoy, 1025 O’Malley Road, Dixon, $0.

Wesley Ray Lynch and Nancy Ellen Lynch to Nancy E. Lynch, trustee, Wesley R. Lynch, trustee, and Lynch Family Trust, 614 Morgan Road, Amboy, $0.

David D. Lyons, trustee, and Sheryl L. Lyons Revocable Living Trust to Family Farmland LLC, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township and 1121 Amboy Road, Amboy, $0.

Family Farmland LLC to Ridge Bridge Land Trust, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $1,399,200.

John and Darlene Godbold to Michael V. Dennis and Dacia D. Dennis, one parcel in Dixon Township, $22,500.

Samuel Coberly to Anne Post, 1578 Aurora St., Dixon, $199,900.

Arthur G. Beach Jr. to Angela L. Bardo, 512 Monroe Ave., Dixon, $0.

Sandra S. Young and Sandra S. Wooden to Brett Gouze, 1106 Steinmann St., Dixon, $60,000.

Ahton Auto Repair LLC and Michael Hambly to Gary D. Grendahl and Julie J. Grendahl, 108 E. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $85,000.

Quit claim deeds

Maia Garden Prairie Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Viola Township, $0.

Maia Illinois Farms LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, three parcels in Nachusa Township, $0.

Angel Eriks to Ian Eriks, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Circle F. Farms Co. and Circle F. Farms Inc. to Pine Creek Farms Inc., 1528 Mormon Road, Amboy, four parcels in Amboy Township, 606 Rockyford Road, Amboy, and four parcels in May Township, $0.

Circle F. Farms Co. and Circle F. Farms Inc. to River Run Farms Corporation, four parcels in Amboy Township and one parcel in May Township, $0.

Circle F. Farms Co., Circle F. Farms Inc. and Circle F. Farms to ZZZ Hilltop Farms Inc., two parcels in Amboy Township, one parcel in Lee Center Township and one parcel in May Township, $0.

Circle F. Farms Co. and Circle F. Farms Inc. to Tenwoods Inc., 606 Rockyford Road, Amboy, and one parcel in May Township, $0.

Matthew R. Sanford and Amy Jo Sanford to Matthew R. Sanford and Amy Jo Sanford, 1882 Midway Road, Ashton, $0.

Trustee deeds

Andrea L. Lynch, trustee, Andrea L. Cronch, trustee, and Lynch Family Trust to Ryan T. Gullstrand, 614 Morgan Road, Amboy, $193,000.

Deeds in trust

Stephanie A. McLaughlin and James E. McLaughlin to James E. McLaughlin, trustee, James E. McLaughlin Living Trust, Stephanie A. McLaughlin, trustee, and Stephanie A. McLaughlin Living Trust, one parcel in May Township, 203 Rockyford Road, Amboy, and 197 Van Orin Road, Amboy, $0.

James E. McLaughlin and Stephanie A. McLaughlin to James E. McLaughlin, trustee, and James E. McLaughlin Living Trust, 877 Morgan Road, Amboy, two parcels in Harmon Township, and one parcel in May Township, $0.

James E. McLaughlin and Stephanie A. McLaughlin to Stephanie A. McLaughlin, trustee, and Stephanie A. McLaughlin Living Trust, three parcels in Marion Township, $0.

Stephanie A. McLaughlin and James E. McLaughlin to James E. McLaughlin, trustee, James E. McLaughlin Living Trust, Stephanie A. McLaughlin, trustee, and Stephanie A. McLaughlin Living Trust, 291 Rockyford Road, Amboy, $0.

Rodney D. Frye and Patricia G. Frye to Matthew T. Frye, trustee, Rodney D. Frye Irrevocable Trust and Patricia G. Frye Irrevocable Trust, 503 Western Ave., Ashton, $0.

Theodore C. Lenox Sr. to Theodore C. Lenox Sr., trustee, and Theodore C. Lenox Sr. Living Trust, 1927 Lenox Road, Dixon, $0.

Ted M. Dunphy and Nancy M. Dunphy to Ted M. Dunphy, co-trustee, Nancy M. Dunphy, co-trustee, and Dunphy Land Trust, 1943 Ridgeview Dr., Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Kristen M. Pieczynski and Robert J. Pieczynski to Robert J. Pieczynski, co-trustee, Kristen M. Pieczynski, co-trustee, Robert J. Pieczynski Living Trust and Kristen M. Pieczynski Living Trust, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

David H. Jacoby to Michael F. Jacoby, Maureen L. Garcia and Debra D. Nemitz, 103 S. West St., Sublette, $0.

David H. Jacoby to Michael F. Jacoby, Maureen L. Garcia and Debra D. Nemitz, 203 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Dennis H. Horton to Travis Horton, 1510 Eldena Road, Dixon, $0.

Mary Ann Rhoades to Robert L. Rhoades III and Deborah A. Beilke, 508 Devonshire St., Dixon, $0.

Lease agreement

Carol Cibulskis, trustee, and Carol Cibulskis Revocable Living Trust to Deriva Energy Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Cracres LLC to Deriva Energy6 Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

D&R Schielein Solar LLC, Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, two parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Michael E. Hermes, trustee, Michael E. Hermes Trust, Joan F. Hermes, trustee, and Joan F. Hermes Trust to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, two parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Hummel Family Farms LLC, Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, three parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Jann Family Farms LLC Series 1 to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, three parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Jason and Blake Nicholoff to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Nancy A. Nichols, Nancy A. Fritts, Henry W. Nichols, Peter W. Nichols and Life Voyage LLC Series 1 to Deriva Energy Solar LLC, two parcels in South Dixon Township and 1382 Pump Factory Road, Dixon, $0.

Life Voyage LLC Series 1, Peter W. Nichols, Henry W. Nichols, Nancy A. Nichols, Peter W. Nichols, co-trustee, Nancy E. Warner Trust and Nancy N. Fritts to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, 815 Renner Road, Dixon, one parcel in South Dixon Township and 1290 Dutch Road, Dixon, $0.

Michael R. Pratt and Susan K Pratt to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, 1363 Eldena Road, Dixon, and one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

Remmers Farm LLC to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, two parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Mary Sullivan and Beth Nusbaum to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, five parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Loren W. Wolf, trustee, and Loren W. Wolf Trust to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewable Solar LLC, four parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

William C. Hellyer Jr. and Melinda J. Hellyer to Melissa Hilson, 1100 Santa Fe Ave., Davis Junction, $310,500.

Maia Cooper Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Flagg Township and one parcel in Dement Township, $3,511,357.

Samuel L. Boelens and Kathy B. Boelens to James M. Boelens, 13041 W. Milledgeville Road, Polo, $15,000.

Maria De Jesus Palacios to Troy A. Vandenbroek, 309 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $115,550.

Teresa L. Ludwig to John Carroll, 17284 W. Elm Road, Milledgeville, $42,000.

Capital HG LLC to David Anthony Roberts and Jenny Roberts, 1749 E. Water Road, Byron, $350,000.

Richard Nelson and Joyce Nelson to David A. Cunningham and Pamela S. Cunningham, 7033 S. Riverside Dr., Dixon, $97,000.

Gary W. Cunningham to Christina Halsey, 335 E. Third St., Byron, $265,000.

Miranda M. Coblentz, Jeremy R. Coblentz and Patricia A. Krueger to Paul D. Holden, 204 Seminary St., Mt. Morris, $59,000.

Haywood LLC Westwood to Jonathan Staab and Sumayya Staab, one parcel in Flagg Township, $393,000.

Pamela A. Kultgen to Clayton L. Camic, 527 Mill Ridge Dr., Byron, $167,000.

Harry F. Adams Jr. and Malyssa K. Adams to Ryan and Ashley Marlow, 127 E. Fourth St., Byron, $222,000.

Donald E. Nelson and Marilyn K. Nelson to Donald E. Nelson, trustee, Donald Nelson Trust, Marilyn K. Nelson, trustee, and Marilyn K. Nelson Trust, five parcels in Lincoln Township and 330 N. Evergreen Road, Polo, $0.

Spencer L. Hayden and Karen A. Hayden to Spencer L. Hayden, trustee, Spencer L. Hayden Trust, Karen A. Hayden, trustee, and Karen A. Hayden Trust, 1511 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $0.

Christopher Solorzano and Christine A. Brewer to Riley Nielsen, 6779 E. Bluegrass Trail, Stillman Valley, $410,000.

Quit claim deeds

Maia Cooper Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Flagg Township and one parcel in Dement Township, $0.

Gregory J. Haack to Gregory J. Haack and Cheri G. Haack, 304 N. Ash Ave., Forreston, $0.

Haywell LLC Westwood to HRE Builders LLC, 10258 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $0.

Monte L. Nixon to Judith Ann Nixon, 5921 Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, and two parcels in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Trustee deeds

Gary L. Hagemann, trustee, Kayla M. Cunningham, trustee, and Phyllis A. Hagemann Declaration Trust to Ann M. Macchi, 520 W. Second St., Byron, $135,000.

Lori A. Peebles, trustee, and Ross and Lori Peebles Family Trust to Christopher J. Person, 3258 S. Union Road, Polo, $1,440,000.

James J. Peters, trustee, Joyce M. Peters, trustee, James J. and Joyce M. Peters Trust, and James J. and Joyce M. Peters General Trust to Ann J. McNelis, 1306 Beech Lane, Dixon, $250,000.

Douglas Weber, trustee, Eric Weber, trustee, and Weber Family Trust 52113 to Stephen R. Adamecz and Kelsie A. Adamecz, 696 W. Jennie Lane, Oregon, $325,000.

Scott R. Williams, trustee, Scott R. Williams Trust, Sandra L. Williams, trustee, and Sandra L. Williams Trust to Robert D.. Rogers and Ronette M. Moore, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $591,384.

Tracy M. Haley, Sandra E. Haley Hamilton and Haley Family Trust 2019 to Sandra E. Haley Hamilton, 103 Sunnyhill Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Nicole S. Considine, trustee, Sean R. Considine, trustee, and Nicole S. Considine Trust to Christopher E. Bonnell and Malinda J. Bonnell, 2809 E. Water Road, Byron, $150,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff, Katie Green, deceased, US Bank National Association and William Butcher, special representative, to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 508 W. Fulton St., Polo, $0.

Deeds in trust

Todd M. Vietmeier and Debra K. Vietmeier to Todd M. Vietmeier, trustee, Debra K. Vietmeier, trustee, and Vietmeier Family Trust, 105 N. Prairie Dr., Forreston, $0.

Judith Ann Nixon to Judith Ann Nixon, trustee, and Judith A. Nixon Trust 824, 5921 Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, and two parcels in Pine Creek Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Jacqueline Holder and Jacqueline Reeverts to Linda A. Falk, trustee, and Linda K. Falk Trust 2018, 212 S. West St., Byron, $230,000.

Spencer L. Hayden and Karen A. Hayden to Spencer L. Hayden, trustee, Spencer L. Hayden Trust, Karen A. Hayden, trustee, and Karen A. Hayden Trust, 1511 Westgate Court, Rochelle, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

Phyllis E. Hawkins to Kaylie Forrest, Heather Hawkins and Zachary Hawkins, 308 W. Main St., Monroe Center, $0.

Martin J. Summers and Tonya L. Summers to Carly Christine Summers and Alyssa Mae Summers, 1320 N. Woodlawn Road, Esmond, $0.

L. W. Corbitt and Susan Corbitt to Michelle M. Peterson and Brooke E. Plachno, 210 N. Marco Ave., Polo, $0.

Kathleen A. Johnson to Cynthia A. Baade, trustee, Timothy L. Baade, trustee, and Cynthia L. Baade Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $0.

Joyce A. Hall to Kimberly R. Muschong and Tracey L. Hall, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Karen S. Frederick to Karen S. Frederick Trust, 910 W. Second St., Rock Falls, and one parcel in Coloma Township, $0.

Maia Hiland Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Lyndon Township and one parcel, $1,746,273.

Hilary F. Jesudoss, Chasity Clark and Shelley J. Clark Estate to Jason S. Jesudoss, trustee, Hilary F. Jesudoss, trustee, Jesudoss Living Trust and Chasity Clark, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

Andrew D. Ploenzke and Lori A. Ploenzke to Douglas A. Koehler and Toni A. Koehler, 44 Meadows Court, Prophetstown, $287,500.

Cody J. Vanderlaan and Claire Vanderlaan to Amber Schaefer, 104 Maple Ave., Morrison, $127,000.

Jose G. Rodriguez to David Fisher, 703 E. Third St., Sterling, $99,900.

Craig Tiesman and Regina M. Gillette to Cody J. Vanderlaan and Claire E. Vanderlaan, 22540 Crosby Road, Morrison, $225,000.

Patsy A. Bechtel to Michael Allen Balk, 9230 Union Grove Road, Morrison, $0.

Chad M. Wolever and Andrea Wolever to Amber Sliger and Jeffery B. Sliger, 515 W. Wall St., Morrison, $172,900.

Danny R. Jones, Christine S. Jones and Diane L. Johnson to Rollie A. Elder V, 901 Washington St., Prophetstown, $89,900.

Christopher M. Heath to Brandon M. Dewey, 1215 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Carl D. Hull to Maxim P. Knapp, 2215 12th Ave., Sterling, $77,500.

Gale E. Seloover to Lamar E. Lewis, 1012 Avenue L, Sterling, $35,000.

Lamar E. Lewis to RKW Rental Properties LLC, 1012 Avenue L, Sterling, $31,000.

Eugene A. Tegeler, trustee, and Delores K. Rus Trust to Cathaline A. Brainerd, trustee, and The Brainerd Family Trust, 718 Valley View Dr., Fulton, $222,000.

Patrick J. Rohlik, Mary E. Rohlik, Lynnette M. Forbes and Karen M. Arduini to Shiela Farrington, 1508 E. 16th St., Sterling, $130,000.

Kelly E. Meyer, Molly D. Lifshitz, Shannon D. Day and Shasta K. Day to Kandi K. Scott, 1013 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $155,000.

Chelsea M. Brewer to Michael R. Gunderson Trust and Cindy M. Gunderson Trust, 14593 Dixie Dr., Morrison, $0.

Jeremy Coy to K&B Seamless Gutters Inc., 4205 Grimes St., Sterling, $13,000.

Edward T. Payton Sr. and Linda F. Payton to Kathleen M. Naudi, 406 15th Ave., Sterling, $126,000.

Quit claim deeds

Daniel T. Webber to Cattle Dr. Cabin LLC, 405 12th Ave., Rock Falls, and 702 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Maia Hiland Farm LLC to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings LLC, two parcels in Lyndon Township and one parcel, $0.

Kenneth I. Clark to Jason S. Jesudoss, trustee, Hilary F. Jesudoss, trustee, Jesudoss Living Trust and Chasity Clark, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

Anthony A. Pope to Deanna L. Pope, 26817 Nathan Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Michelle Luhrsen, also known as Michelle Dewitte, to Daniel Luhrsen, 13607 Prairie Center Road, Morrison, $0.

Daniel Luhrsen to Michelle Luhrsen, also known as Michelle Dewitte, 102 Sunset Lane, Prophetstown, $0.

Kirby Shipma and Karen S. Shipma to Kirby Shipma and Karen S. Shipma, one parcel, $0.

Donna M. McKenna, also known as Donna M. Hayes, to Kenneth L. Hayes, 538 Main St., Erie, $0.

Robert J. Dorman to Trust No. RG13 and Ronald G. Lenhart Trust No. RG13, five parcels in Clyde Township, $0.

Robert J. Dorman to Keith J. Zoeller, three parcels in Clyde Township, $0.

Leopold A. Cuevas to Lara Cuevas Sell Jacob and Kendra Cuevas Sell, 811 E. Second St., Sterling, $0.

Melissa Remour to Michael Vanzuiden, one parcel in Albany Township, $0.

Brad Garczynski, Annamaria Lewis, now known as Annamaria Garczynski, to B2A Property 1508 LLC, 1508 Third Ave., Sterling, $0.

Paul D. Vogel to Andrew Vogel, one parcel, $0.

Deborah Lynne Leroy to Lubbs Equipment Storage LLC, 210 Mulberry St., Coleta, $0.

Julie C. Rowland, Brian Rowland, Pamela L. Piersol and John Piersol to Tree House Twins LLC, 104 N. Main St., Albany, $0.

Meichelle Phelps to Bonia M. Phelps, 610 E. Third St., Prophetstown, $0.

Davcath Matthews Family LLC to David L. Matthews and Catherine M. Matthews, one parcel in Hume Township, $0.

Marcia G. Ashlock to Marcia G. Ashlock and Lindsay Ashlock, 715 Nineth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustee deeds

Calvin Dale Falk Trust to CMDF Land Trust, two parcels in Erie Township and one parcel in Portland Township, $0.

Deeds

Sharon McKenna, trustee, McKenna Family Trust and James J. McKenna, trustee, to Terra Dempsey, trustee, Tracey Laws, trustee, and James J. McKenna Trust, one parcel in Hopkins Township and 2300 Deets Road, Sterling, $0.

George E. Holy Estate, Zach Holy, Christopher Holy and Whiteside County sheriff to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 405 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $0.

Roger J. Petitgoue and Evelyn E. Petitgoue to Roger J. Petitgoue Family Trust, Evelyn E. Petitgoue Family Trust and Evelyn E. Petitgoue, trustee, 1308 Fisher St., Sterling, $0.

Heirship

Hilary F. Jesudoss to Shelley J. Clark Estate, 1222 Stern Road, Albany, $0.

Kelly E. Meyer and Linda K. Day Estate to Kelly E. Meyer, Shannon D. Day, Shasta K. Day and Todd D. Day Estate, 1013 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

