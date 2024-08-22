Sterling’s Action Powersports to host grand opening Sept. 7

Kim Kilday, office administrator for Action Powersports, stands in front of a 2023 Honda Metropolitan scooter that will be raffled at the Sept. 7 open house. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – Action Powersports will host its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1902 Locust St. in Sterling.

The event will feature music, door prizes, giveaways and carnival fare from McKinney Food Services food truck. Office administrator Kim Kilday said visitors will even get to test drive some of the business’ street bikes.

“They will have to provide valid insurance and a driver’s license,” Kilday said. “It’s a great opportunity to have a little fun and maybe go home with a new toy.”

Kilday said one lucky customer will definitely be going home with a new toy when Action Powersports raffles off a 2023 Honda Metropolitan scooter, valued at $2,599, at the end of the event. Participants can fill out an entry form in the store and do not have to be present to win. Entries are free and limited to one entry per person.

“They will have to pay the tax, title and registration,” Kilday said. “That’s the state of Illinois’ rules; we just abide by them.”

Owners Paul and Tara Moreno purchased the former Douglas & Frye Motorsports earlier this year. The sale included the business, some of the inventory and fixed assets but not the property.

Paul is president of Action Power Sports in Litchfield, and the couple are from the area. Kilday said they will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 29.

For information, visit the company’s website at actionpwrsports.com or call 815-625-4426.