Douglas & Frye Motorsports says goodbye

Sally and Mark Douglas (right) of Douglas & Frye Motorsports have sold the business to Paul Moreno (left) and his wife, Tara. (Photo provided by Tai Castillo)

STERLING – After 40 years of serving high-octane thrills, Mark and Sally Douglas are ready to ride out on their next adventure: retirement.

The couple announced the sale of their business, Douglas & Frye Motorsports at 1902 Locust St. in Sterling, in a post on the company’s Facebook page May 23.

People from across the area flooded the comments section to congratulate the couple and wish them farewell on what Mark calls a “bittersweet” decision.

“I got into this business because of my love of anything with an engine in it,” Douglas said. “I have race cars, snowmobiles and side-by-sides, but I never get to play with any of them because all I did was work. I think it’s time now.”

The Douglases handed over the keys to the new owners, Paul and Tara Moreno, in a ceremony June 1. Paul is president of Action Power Sports in Litchfield, and the couple originally is from the area. They had been looking to open a second location when they heard about the opportunity.

“I had an engineering consulting business that I sold at the end of 2021,” Paul Moreno said. “I sat around for six months, but at 50 years old, I wasn’t ready to retire. So I decided to jump back into something new, and this combines business with passion.”

The store’s general manager, Jim Costello, said the sale included the business, some of the inventory and fixed assets but not the property. Paul Moreno said most of the original staff plans to stay on, and he is searching for additional original engineering manufacturers to bring to the store.

“We’ve acquired the Honda franchise from Douglas & Frye, and we’re trying to bring in at least one other OEM,” Paul Moreno said. “Our other store has Polaris, Can-am and Kawasaki. So, we’re trying to look at one of those three.”

As time goes on, Paul Moreno said he hopes to expand locations and staff. He already has hired two local people and is looking for a third.

“I want to get to a point where we have around 15 employees like at my other store,” Paul Moreno said. “Anytime I’m involved with a business, I look for ways we can improve. Growing the business is my passion. I just ask the community to have patience with us as we transition.”

Paul Moreno currently is planning to host an open house in August. As for Mark Douglas, he leaves the business with these final words: “Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart for choosing us as your dealer all these years. And a big thank you to my wonderful staff. I truly cannot thank you enough for all you’ve done.”