Klean Laundry officially opens in Dixon

DIXON — Klean Laundry, the area’s newest and “most modern laundromat,” held its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 19, in the Lowell Park Plaza, at 1364 N. Galena Ave.

Manager Angie Brumbly said a steady stream of several dozen people showed up throughout the day to clean their clothes and check out the new facility.

“It was a great day,” Brumbly said. “We appreciate everyone who turned up and all the support we’ve received from the community.”

Klean Laundry features a contactless payment system, self-cleaning ozone machines and a delivery service through DoorDash.

Customers can pay using contactless methods like Apple Pay or Google Pay, as well as any type of credit or debit card. For those who prefer to pay with cash, the laundromat has a kiosk that loads cash onto a laundry loyalty card, which can then be used for payment on the machines. According to the Speed Queen company website, all the washing machines use ozone technology to sanitize both the laundry and the machines by combining oxygen and electricity to create an antibacterial ozone solution.

Klean Laundry is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an on-duty attendant and drop-off service available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the company’s website, klean-laundry.com.