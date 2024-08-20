Sterling softball coach Donnie Dittmar named a Sectional Coach of the Year: Sauk Valley Roundup for Aug. 19

Softball

Sterling’s Dittmar awarded: Sterling softball coach Donnie Dittmar was one of eight Sectional Coaches of the Year recognized in Class 3A on Sunday by the Illinois Coaches Association. It is his first time receiving the award in his three years as coach. He will be recognized at the 2025 ICA Banquet, to be announced.

Sterling went 24-6 last spring and won a 12th straight regional title before reaching the sectional semifinals.

Boys golf

Oregon triangular: Oregon shot a collective 175 to edge Erie-Prophetstown (186) and Indian Creek (237) on Monday at Silver Ridge Golf Course. Oregon’s Jackson Messenger shot a 40 to earn medalist honors.

Teammate Nole Campos (43) tied E-P’s Blake Geuns. Brogan Wilkinson (47) and Landon Anderson (45) also scored for Oregon. Dane Ryan (45), Caden VanHorn (47) and Gavin VanDyke (51) scored for E-P.

Oregon's Nole Campos watches a putt during a tri-meet with Erie-Porphetstown and Indian Creek at Silver Ridge Golf Course in Oregon on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Fulton 151, River Ridge 163: Owen Van Zuiden and Zach Winkel each shot a 36 to earn co-medalist for the Steamers in the dual win. Jacob Voss (37) was runner-up, and Braeden Brennan shot a 42.

Rock Falls 186, Winnebago 194: Conner Porter shot a 40 to earn medalist for Rock Falls at Deer Valley in the dual win. Lucas Porter (42), Carter Hunter (51) and Alex Johnson (59) also scored for the Rockets.

West Carroll triangular: Warren (189) came out on top at Sandburr Run, with Stockton (200) in second and West Carroll (207) in third. Stockton’s Blake Zink was medalist with a 42. WC’s Thomas Krontz and Warren’s Jordan Kohl tied for runner-up with matching 43s.

Also scoring for West Carroll were Wilson Bressler (49), Max Knuth (57) and Parker Whiting (58). Devon Lawson also shot a 58 for West Carroll.

Girls golf

E-P 205, Oregon 209: E-P’s Lillian McWilliams shot a 44 to earn medalist honors at Silver Ridge. Oregon’s Aniyah Sarver (45) was runner-up. Also scoring for E-P were Izzy Johnson (50), Michelle Naftzger (51) and Taylor Richmond (60). Oregon’s Sarah Eckardt and Hailey-Jane Becker shot 50s, and Toni Withers carded a 64.