Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys to perform Oct. 19 in Clinton

CLINTON — The Wild Rose Clinton will host a concert featuring Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Oakwood Ballroom.

The band will perform country and original music. The gates to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Cash bars also will be provided.

Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys was founded in 2015 in central Iowa. The band performs music inspired by artists such as Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels and Hank Williams Jr. Tyler Richton and The High Bank Boys have opened for musicians including Tracy Byrd, John Michael Montgomery and Craig Morgan.

Tickets cost $10 or $20 at the concert. To purchase tickets, visit wildroseresorts.com or the Iowa Store Gift Shop.

Wild Rose Clinton is located at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, Iowa.

For more information, visit wildroseresorts.com.