Dixon nail spa ready for business in Gateway development

Thanh Nguyen is the owner of Wynn Nails Spa, which has opened in Dixon's Gateway development. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — A nail spa newly opened in the Gateway development offers luxury nail treatments such as manicures and pedicures, massages, body and eyebrow waxing, sugar scrubs and more.

Wynn Nails Spa, which celebrated its grand opening Wednesday, is located at 1675 S. Galena Ave. The business has a private room for waxing, nine nail stations, and pedicure spa chairs, including pedicure chairs for kids. Customers who purchase upper-tier packages can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne.

“We have everything you need to be pampered from head to toe,” owner Thanh Nguyen said.

Nguyen said he got into the business in the late 1990s while watching the market for nail spas begin to take off in bigger cities. He plans to bring a touch of big-city class and service to Dixon. In addition to new nail stations and spa chairs, Wynn’s features hanging chandeliers and a custom floor that Nguyen said he paid extra to get.

“Just to build out, that doesn’t include the chandeliers or any of that other stuff, cost around $155,000,” Nguyen said. “The cost of everything has went up since the pandemic. I used to pay a couple of bucks for a gallon of acetone. Now, I’m paying three times that amount. Before Covid, this wouldn’t have cost me half as much.”

Just like in many barber shops, Nguyen’s nail technicians are independent contractors who set their own schedules. He is asking the community to be patient as he balances worker availability with client demand in the first several weeks of business.

“If things pick up I’ll hire more people,” Nguyen said. “It’s important to have a good balance of workers so I know they are earning decent money for themselves during their time here.”

Wynn Nails Spa’s regular hours will run Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 779-251-5002.

