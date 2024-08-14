August 14, 2024
University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces spring 2024 chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its chancellor’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

The chancellor’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.

Students from the Sauk Valley named to the chancellor’s list include:

  • Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
  • Chana: Rylee Jackson, animal science
  • Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer, biology
  • Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, elementary education
  • Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science
  • Morrison: Annie Dykstra, elementary education
  • Mt. Morris: Megan Hagemann, animal science
  • Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education
  • Rochelle: Katie Van Hise, biology
  • Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, English
  • Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon, computer engineering
