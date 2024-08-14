University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces spring 2024 chancellor’s list

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recently announced its chancellor’s list for the spring 2024 semester.
The chancellor’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 4.0.
Students from the Sauk Valley named to the chancellor’s list include:
- Amboy: Kathryn Noble, elementary education
- Chana: Rylee Jackson, animal science
- Davis Junction: Grace Pfeiffer, biology
- Dixon: Riley Kavanaugh, elementary education
- Monroe Center: Anna Hagemann, soil and crop science
- Morrison: Annie Dykstra, elementary education
- Mt. Morris: Megan Hagemann, animal science
- Oregon: Lily Gillingham, elementary education
- Rochelle: Katie Van Hise, biology
- Rock Falls: Madison Arickx, English
- Stillman Valley: Grant McClendon, computer engineering