Alliah Haines-Penny celebrates her first-place finish Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in the finals of Rock Falls Tourism’s Sauk Valley Talent Competition. (Alex T. Paschal)

After two rounds of competition, finalists in the Rock Falls Tourism’s Sauk Valley Talent Competition took the stage Thursday, Aug. 8.

Held at the amphitheater at RB&W Park, contestants had moved forward through preliminary competition rounds May 30 and July 11 to make it to the finals stage. Seven performers sang songs ranging from composer Leonard Cohen to “The Little Mermaid.”

Rock Falls native Alliah Haines-Penny took the top spot with her rendition of Demi Lovato’s “Warrior.”