Back-to-school bash Saturday in Dixon

DIXON – Regional Office of Education No. 47 will host a back-to-school bash from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Dixon Wooden Wonderland and Splash Pad, 1298 Washington Ave. in Dixon.

There will be snacks, music, a photo booth and school supplies.

Also, as children return to Dixon schools, parents are reminded that some children may need to get the proper vaccinations and physicals.

Dixon Schools Superintendent Margo Empen said if your child is entering kindergarten, fifth grade or ninth grade, you need to make sure they have had their physicals and proper vaccinations. Students who are seniors will need the meningococcal vaccination. If you do not have these, the student will not be allowed to attend classes.

Not sure where to start? Call Workforce Wellness and Compliance at 815-677-0674, KSB Hospital at 815-288-5531 or the Lee County Health Department at 815-284-3371.