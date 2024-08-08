August 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Sterling Goodwill’s campaign ‘stuffs the bus’ to fill back-to-school needs

By Alex T. Paschal
Bus driver Don Rettko shows off the supplies donated Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, to Sterling Goodwill's Stuff the Bus campaign.

Bus driver Don Rettko shows off the supplies donated Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, to Sterling Goodwill’s Stuff the Bus campaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Goodwill held a Pack the Bus campaign Wednesday at its store in Sterling. The public was asked to donate crayons, pens, pencils, backpacks, cleaning supplies and other school gear to help teachers and students alike this school year.

Goodwill senior marketing manager Shannon Harper was excited about the first-year event, saying it was very successful and that it would happen again next year. Items collected will be given to the local Regional Office of Education, which will distribute the supplies in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.

Valentina Todd (left) of Morrison drops off some school supplies to Don Rettko and Shannon Harper Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Goodwill in Sterling. Goodwill held a Stuff the Bus school supply campaign meant to help school children and teachers have the gear they need for school.

Valentina Todd (left) of Morrison drops off some school supplies to Don Rettko and Shannon Harper Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Goodwill in Sterling. Goodwill held a Stuff the Bus school supply campaign meant to help school children and teachers have the gear they need for school. (Alex T. Paschal)

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media