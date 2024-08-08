Sterling Goodwill’s campaign ‘stuffs the bus’ to fill back-to-school needs

Goodwill held a Pack the Bus campaign Wednesday at its store in Sterling. The public was asked to donate crayons, pens, pencils, backpacks, cleaning supplies and other school gear to help teachers and students alike this school year.

Goodwill senior marketing manager Shannon Harper was excited about the first-year event, saying it was very successful and that it would happen again next year. Items collected will be given to the local Regional Office of Education, which will distribute the supplies in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties.