July 24, 2024
Lincolnway Dental to open in Sterling in September

By Charlene Bielema
Lincolnway Dental

Lincolnway Dental will open in early September at 2501 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. (Photo provided by Eden Haverland)

STERLING — Lincolnway Dental will open in early September at 2501 E. Lincolnway, Sterling.

According to a news release, Lincolnway Dental will offer a comprehensive range of dental services to meet all oral health needs, including:

  • Preventive care: Regular checkups, cleanings and education on proper oral hygiene to prevent dental issues.
  • Restorative dentistry: Treatments such as fillings, crowns, bridges and implants to restore the function and appearance of teeth.
  • Cosmetic dentistry: Services including teeth whitening, veneers and bonding to enhance smiles.
  • Orthodontics: Solutions for straightening teeth, including clear aligners.
  • Emergency dental care: Prompt treatment for unexpected dental emergencies to alleviate pain and address urgent issues.

Lincolnway Dental also will have an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist available, according to a news release. The specialist will provide advanced care for complex dental and facial conditions, including wisdom tooth removal, dental implants and more.

Lincolnway Dental also will offer a dental membership program for those without dental insurance. The reduced-fee plan allows individuals and families to receive quality dental care from dentists for a lower cost. For more information about the program, visit lincolnwaydent.com.

To make your appointment, visit lincolnwaydent.com or call 815-854-5066.

The office is a PPO provider with most major insurance companies, including Delta Dental, Principal, Sisco, Cigna, Ameritas, Argus/Aflac, Dental Network of America, Guardian, Humana, United Concordia Dental, BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, MetLife, GEHA, Dentegra, Assurant, United Health Care, Coventry, Optum, and Unicare. The office also is a VA Community Care Provider.

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.