Lincolnway Dental to open in Sterling in September

Lincolnway Dental will open in early September at 2501 E. Lincolnway, Sterling. (Photo provided by Eden Haverland)

STERLING — Lincolnway Dental will open in early September at 2501 E. Lincolnway, Sterling.

According to a news release, Lincolnway Dental will offer a comprehensive range of dental services to meet all oral health needs, including:

Preventive care: Regular checkups, cleanings and education on proper oral hygiene to prevent dental issues.



Restorative dentistry: Treatments such as fillings, crowns, bridges and implants to restore the function and appearance of teeth.

Cosmetic dentistry: Services including teeth whitening, veneers and bonding to enhance smiles.



Orthodontics: Solutions for straightening teeth, including clear aligners.



Emergency dental care: Prompt treatment for unexpected dental emergencies to alleviate pain and address urgent issues.



Lincolnway Dental also will have an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist available, according to a news release. The specialist will provide advanced care for complex dental and facial conditions, including wisdom tooth removal, dental implants and more.

Lincolnway Dental also will offer a dental membership program for those without dental insurance. The reduced-fee plan allows individuals and families to receive quality dental care from dentists for a lower cost. For more information about the program, visit lincolnwaydent.com.

To make your appointment, visit lincolnwaydent.com or call 815-854-5066.

The office is a PPO provider with most major insurance companies, including Delta Dental, Principal, Sisco, Cigna, Ameritas, Argus/Aflac, Dental Network of America, Guardian, Humana, United Concordia Dental, BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, MetLife, GEHA, Dentegra, Assurant, United Health Care, Coventry, Optum, and Unicare. The office also is a VA Community Care Provider.