Fulton citywide garage sales Aug. 9, 10

FULTON — Fulton’s city-wide garage sales will be Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10.

Those wishing to add their sale to the map should pick up a registration form at Fulton City Hall, 415 11th Ave., Fulton.

They will be available in the front entrance by the automatic teller machine. The form can also be downloaded and printed from the city’s website, www.cityoffulton.us, or find it on Fulton’s facebook page at Facebook.com/VisitFulton.

For the cost of $20, the city will include your listings and location on the city-wide map that will be distributed at various Fulton locations. It also includes a 12-inch-by-18-inch yard sign with stand, balloons and ribbon. To be included you must return your form with cash or check payment by the end of the business day on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Maps will be available at various businesses throughout Fulton beginning Monday, Aug. 5. Signs can be picked up at City Hall from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 5, and from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Most sales will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but variations in time will be listed on the map.