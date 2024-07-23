Twin City Conservatives meet July 27 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — The Twin City Conservatives will meet at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27.

This month’s special speaker will be Annie Parchert, chairwoman of the Freedom Alliance and precinct committee person in the Rock Island area.

Being retired, Parchert looked forward to some “me” time, but as fate would have it, she learned about the importance of being a precinct committee person and how their votes make a difference on who represents the people.

The public is welcome to this free event. Attendees will be responsible for their own breakfast.