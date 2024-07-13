Sterling’s Riverfront Commission discusses final designs for riverfront park

The Riverfront Commission met with members of the Sterling City Council on Thursday to continue their plans for improving the riverside park area in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – The Riverfront Commission met with members of the Sterling City Council on Thursday to discuss details about the city’s yet-to-be-named 12,000-square-foot riverfront park that will be built at the former Northwestern Steel and Wire Mill site.

Moving toward what they hope will be a spring 2025 completion date, attendees discussed aspects of the park’s final design, the project’s timeline, bidding and fundraising efforts.

The park will be completed in three phases.

Phase one already has been budgeted by the city and includes utilities, a pavilion building, plaza, splash pad, an Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant playground, engineering fees, construction management, splash pad operations, general maintenance and other expenses for a cost currently projected at about $5.17 million. The City Council approved of paying $457,000 for playground equipment Aug. 7, 2023.

The planning group originally considered adding solar panels to the pavilion’s roof but decided to forgo the added expense after learning that the panels likely would not generate all the power the building needs, and it would take more than a decade to start seeing a return on their investment.

“My gut reaction tells me it’s probably not worth it,” Riverfront Commission co-Chairman Marc Geil said. “Especially if it’s going to take 14 years for a payback, and it’s not even going to power that amount, let alone everything we need for a future ice skating ribbon.”

Phases two and three will be financed through community members and local businesses.

Phase two will include a kayak launch, parking area, plaza work, veterans memorial, amphitheater and walking paths, engineering, construction management and maintenance expenses for a projected cost of almost $2.43 million.

Phase three brings the ice skating ribbon, including a zamboni, and other general site and maintenance work for a projected cost of about $1.21 million.

Although Geil said there are no donors for the park, Sterling Main Street Executive Director Janna Groharing said they are making their first fundraising presentation Tuesday, July 30, at the request of a local business. Plans also are in the works for a group presentation to all interested parties that could happen later this year.

Bidding advertisements for the project are planned to start Aug. 14, with open bidding starting Sept. 4. The City Council will award the bid Sept. 16, provided it finds an acceptable bid. If one is awarded, the city hopes to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.

Groharing said barring any circumstances that could arise outside of their control, she expects the park to be completed by May or June of next year. She also has noticed many people on social media doubting the park is coming and wants to assure the public that it is not true.

“The very end stages have been finalized, and it’s definitely happening,” Groharing said. “Just because you’re not seeing the physical work, there’s still a lot being done that you can’t see, and it takes a lot to get to the point where you can put a shovel in the ground.”

The commission will meet again at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Sterling City Hall to discuss future updates.