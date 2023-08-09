Sterling council OKs $457,000 in playground equipment for riverfront park

The Sterling City Council Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, approved paying two vendors nearly $457,000 for equipment to be installed in a multi-age, ADA-compliant playground at the burgeoning, yet-to-be-named riverfront park, part of the $300 million Riverfront Reimagined project. The playground will have two areas, one for ages 2 to 5 and the other for ages 6 to 12. (Provided by city of Sterling)