Dixon Municipal Band performs Thursday night in Page Park

The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, July 11, at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band returns to the Page Park Band Shell as the Summer Sounds Concert series continues at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11.

The concert will feature the following marches: Bonds Of Unity, Military Escort March, and Whip And Spur March. The Overture for the evening is The Marriage of Figaro. Other special portions of the concert are The Broadway Spectacular, a medley, which will feature Hello Dolly!, What I Did For Love, Sunrise Sunset, Tomorrow, and Mame; American Riversongs; and Cable At Night (themes from popular TV shows).

The program will also include Scandinavian Polka and Salute The Duke, which is a tribute to Duke Ellington. There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up their delicious treats.