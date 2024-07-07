Sterling’s Garza recognized for career readiness at Augustana’s Viking Score Banquet

ROCK ISLAND — Kira Garza, a biology major from Sterling, was one of 81 students recognized at the annual Augustana College Viking Score Banquet.

The event celebrates the career achievements that students have made over their four years at Augustana. At the ceremony, students are recognized and presented with Viking Score graduation cords.

Speakers included President Andrea Talentino and Haley DeGreve, founder of The Gray Matters Collective. The honorees also had the opportunity to acknowledge their guests and mentors who were in attendance.

Augustana College is a liberal arts college located on a 115-acre campus in the Quad-Cities. Augustana, a residential campus, has 100 majors and programs, 160 student organizations and 28 varsity athletic teams.