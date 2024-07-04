New Rock Falls recycling center to open Aug. 3

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls’ new electronic recycling center is set to open Aug. 3.

The city closed on the purchase of 1003 W. Route 30 on Tuesday, Mayor Rod Kleckler said during the Rock Falls City Council meeting that night.

“We’re anticipating to start to get that building in shape for the recycling program in the next week or two,” he said. “We should be ready to receive stuff out there from the general public on Aug. 3.”

The same items that were accepted at the former electronics recycling center on First Avenue/Route 40 will be accepted at the new one, Kleckler said. That includes electronics such as TVs, tape decks, computers, computer monitors and more.

“They do take your aluminum cans if you do want to bring those in and not put them out in the recycling bin for the city,” Kleckler said. “As that’s collected, they’ll take those out to Cimco [Recycling Sterling].”

On June 18, City Council members voted 6-1 to purchase the Route 30 property from Catherine Gray for $80,000. The property was the site of Instant Car Credit.

The city’s former electronics recycling center closed when the property was sold to Jeff and Angie Moore, owners of Moore Tires, after a Jan. 16 fire.

Firefighters from more than 20 agencies throughout the Sauk Valley either provided equipment or helped fight the blaze that eventually destroyed Moore Tires’ 70,000-square-foot facility on East Rock Falls Road/Route 30. No one was injured.