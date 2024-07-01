Rock Falls talent competition moves closer to final showdown

ROCK FALLS — On Thursday, July 11, stars from around the Sauk Valley will descend upon Rock Falls; but not to worry, telescopes are not required.

Rock Falls Tourism is inviting the public to watch their second Sauk Valley Talent Competition from 6-8 p.m. at the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St. The competition will feature 14 contestants displaying their unique abilities including dancing, singing, magic, storytelling, live bands and more.

Judges will decide the first-, second- and third-place winners and include Officer Dustin Sugars from the Rock Falls Police Department, Rock Falls Tourism Chairman Brian Tribley and Suzy Perino from Sauk Valley Bank. A crowd favorite will also be chosen by the audience.

Winners from the May 30 competition include:

Crowned Ministry – First place

Able Sounds Choir – Second place

Brenner Bushman – Third place

Raven Sheridan – Crowd Favorite

Winners from both competitions will square off for cash prizes at the Aug. 1 finals. Food vendors will be on site from Brito’s Grill, Sundae Funday and Culver’s.

For more information, contact Rock Falls Director of Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106.