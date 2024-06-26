Rock Falls’ Independence Day Celebration set for July 3

The grand finale of the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees fireworks show begin Friday, June 30, 2023 as people gather at the lower dam in Rock Falls to enjoy the sights. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS — The Fourth of July holiday ignites early this year as Rock Falls kicks off the festivities with its Independence Day Celebration.

Eat ‘N’ Beats At The District starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the RB&W District Park at 201 E. Second St. in Rock Falls. Guests can chow down on fare from several food trucks that include newcomers T&D BBQ, The Dirty Bird 815 and The Press Box, while shopping from various business and craft vendors. Live music will be provided by country-rock band 3 Day Rain on the amphitheater stage from 6-9 p.m.

“They’re a great local band that will keep the party moving,” Rock Falls Director of Tourism & Events Melinda Jones said. “We’ve got great food and great music for what’s sure to be a good time.”

The Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees fireworks display starts at dusk, with fireworks launching from Rock Falls’ Lawrence Park. The show is free and the Jaycees will be on site collecting donations. According to Jaycees Vice President Dylan Devers, the Jaycees have provided the community with their fireworks show for nearly 50 years.

“We do what we can with the donations and sponsorships we receive to provide the best show possible,” said Devers. “Despite inflation and the cost of everything going up, we still managed to raise enough money that the show will be on par with previous years.”

The Jaycees depend on support from community leaders, local businesses, and their former members (Roosters), and thanked the following Hero Sponsors: CGH Medical Center, Community State Bank, Sterling Mainstreet & Farmers Market, Micron Industries, PC Tech 2U, Sterling Commercial Roofing, Wahl Clipper, Rock Falls Tourism, Regional Media, OnCall Imaging and City of Sterling.

Patriot Sponsors include Amy Huffman - Law Office, Brownfield Environmental, Dan Huffman - Law Office, Midland States Bank, RRCA Accounts Management, Sauk Valley Bank, Select Employees Credit Union, McFalls, and Berge & Associates.

The SRF Jaycees have been helping to professionally develop young adults in the area for nearly 80 years, are part of the Illinois Jaycees, and are affiliated with The United States Junior Chamber and Junior Chamber International. According to their website, the Jaycees were founded in 1920 by Henry Giessenbier, who wanted to help young people with limited opportunities to develop themselves.

Contact srfjaycees@gmail.com for information about joining the SRF Jaycees or to make a donation.

For more information on the Independence Day Celebration, contact Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.