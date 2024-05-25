Talent competition series kicks off May 30 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism is inviting residents to the first Sauk Valley Talent Competition Series.

The talent competition will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 30 at the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St. Ten contestants ranging from ages 16 to older than 60 are signed up and ready to show you what they have.

The talent will consist of singing, playing instruments, poetry reading and some gospel rap. Judges for May 30 will be Suzy Perino from Sauk Valley Bank, Rock Falls police officer Rollie Elder and a Rock Falls firefighter, according to a news release. The judges will decide who gets first, second or third place, and the audience will choose crowd favorite.

Food vendors will be available from about 5 to 8 p.m. and include Brito’s, Sundae Funday, Culver’s and EzeFreeze Treats.

The winners from May 30 and July 11 will go to the Aug. 1 finale, for which cash prizes will be awarded.

There still is time to sign up for the July 11 competition by emailing Rock Falls Tourism at travel@visitrockfalls.com or downloading the application at https://bit.ly/3J488vh.