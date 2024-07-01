Illinois Extension launches tai chi classes for arthritis and fall prevention in Sterling

STERLING — Older adults are more likely to fall, which can cause serious injury. Numerous studies have shown that tai chi, a gentle, low-impact form of exercise, is one of the most effective approaches for preventing falls. Tai chi also offers significant benefits for people with arthritis by enhancing muscular strength, flexibility and overall fitness.

To help the community experience these advantages, Illinois Extension is announcing a tai chi for arthritis and fall prevention program. This series of classes, led by Family Life Educator Kara Schweitzer, will introduce participants to the flowing, relaxing movements of tai chi, which can alleviate pain and stiffness from arthritis and improve balance. The program can also benefit anyone seeking to enhance their strength, flexibility and overall fitness as they age.

The sessions will be held twice a week for eight weeks, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Whiteside County Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. The program dates are July 23 and 24, July 29 and 31, Aug. 6 and 7, Aug. 13 and 14, Aug. 20 and 21, Aug. 27 and 28, Sept. 3 and 4, and Sept. 10 and 11.

Each session builds on what has already been learned. Registration includes the full duration of this eight-week program. Commitment to the full program is recommended due to the class format. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/WhitesideTaiChi or call the Whiteside County Extension office at 815-632-3611.