State Rep. Fritts announces 2024 summer tour events set for July

DIXON — State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced his 2024 summer tour events schedule for July.

The tour will continue through Aug. 30.

The tour includes coffee and conversation events and traveling office hours. The coffee and conversation events will be held in local restaurants and coffee shops.

The traveling office hours schedule includes:

10 to 11:30 a.m. July 11 at the Mendota Chamber of Commerce, 800 Washington St., Mendota.

10 to 11 a.m. July 25 at the Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 25 at the Creston-Dement Library, 107 S. Main St., Creston.

1:30 to 3 p.m. July 25 at the Rochelle Area Chamber of Commerce, 501 Sixth Ave., Rochelle.

The coffee and conversation events schedule includes:

8 to 10 a.m. July 10 at the Garden View Family Restaurant, 118 W. Mason St., Polo.

8 to 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sunrise Family Restaurant, 1181 N. Seventh St., Rochelle.

To view the tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.