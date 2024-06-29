Midway Drive-In gearing up for a summer of sequels and family friendly films

The Midway Drive-In at 91 Palmyra Road in Sterling kicks off the Fourth of July weekend with “Despicable Me 4″ and “Kung Fu Panda 4.” (Photo provided by Midway Drive-In)

STERLING – The Midway Drive-In at 91 Palmyra Road in Sterling has a new look.

The iconic drive-in movie theater’s screen and fence has recently been painted in a patriotic red, white and blue theme just in time for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. The work was done by Tucker Painting of Dixon.

The Midway kicks off the holiday weekend on Wednesday, July 3, with the premiere of the family-friendly films “Despicable Me 4″ and “Kung Fu Panda 4.” The films will run through Saturday, July 6.

Other films this summer include the sequel “Twisters” on July 19 and “Deadpool and Wolverine” in August. Fall continues to bring the sequels with “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” on Sept. 6, and the season moves to a close with the Midway’s annual Dusk to Dawn HorrorFest in late September.

The Midway was built in 1950 and is one of only 13 drive-in theaters in Illinois. It was purchased by Mike and Mia Kerze in 2007. The couple has since invested over $100,000 into the business, including updates and a digital projector that cost upward of $70,000.

For information, visit www.themidwaydrivein.net.

