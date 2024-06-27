Rockwood Park’s restaurant open for business

The Rockwood Restaurant and Marina is located at Lake Carlton at Morrison-Rockwood State Park. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON – Rockwood Restaurant and Marina in Morrison-Rockwood State Park is open for business. Mitchell and Anna Story of Morrison have remodeled and reopened the cabin-like restaurant, which has a deck for seating, and the bait shop underneath the restaurant.

Breakfast hours are from 7 to 11 a.m. Lunch and dinner are served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are daily specials Tuesday through Saturday, Mitchell Story said, and there is a hand-breaded catfish filet dinner every Friday. The restaurant also features baked goods that Mitchell creates – cookies, scones and muffins – and hand-dipped ice cream in a cone or a dish.

The bait shop provides necessities for those who fish off the adjacent docks or drop their boat from the launch, which is accessible from the restaurant and marina parking lot. Boats, including paddleboats, kayaks and canoes, can be rented through the bait shop. The shop has live bait, basic fishing tackle and basic camping necessities for sale.

The couple are operating the restaurant and bait shop under a lease with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Wagon Wheel restaurant closes

STERLING — The Wagon Wheel Lounge and restaurant served its last customer on Saturday, June 22.

The iconic Sterling restaurant announced the decision to close its doors in a post on its Facebook page June 15. Owners Scott and Ruth Cowley took over the business after the death of their father, Rick Preston, who opened the establishment in 1987.

The bar and gaming area will remain open.

Nine-hole disc golf course to open in Amboy

AMBOY — Rock River Disc Golf and the Amboy Lions Group in conjunction with the city of Amboy are hosting the grand opening of a new nine-hole disc golf course at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amboy City Park. The event will feature hot dogs, giveaways, free clinics and disc golf merchandise for sale.

• The Telegraph/Sterling Gazette is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@saukvalley.com.